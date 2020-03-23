"Supergirl" season 5 episode 16 ended without a promo for episode 17. This has got fans questioning when will the next chapter air. Even though The CW is yet to make the release date official, we know what is coming next. Here is everything so far about the next episode of the season.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Supergirl" season 5 episode 17. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The seventeenth episode of the fifth season of "Supergirl" is a special one. Fans of Melissa Benoist will now witness her talent in a new way. The "Supergirl" star Benoist, who plays the titular role, marks her directorial debut with the next segment titled "Deus Lex Machine."

The CW did not release a promo for the next chapter of the series; however, we do know that Lex takes the centre stage. The official synopsis for the episode is out and it suggests that Lex will play a significant role and showcases a brilliant storyline.

The supervillain sets an elaborate plan in motion. His plan revolves around winning over Lena once again and stopping Leviathan's latest attack. In addition, he has a plan to put up Supergirl and Leviathan against each other.

In addition to delving deeper into Lex's plans, the show will reveal the details of how Lex rose to power and prominence in the world after Crisis.

"MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena closer to him, defeat Leviathan's latest attack, and pit Supergirl and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis," reads the synopsis for "Supergirl" season 5 episode 17 as on Spoiler TV.

In the last aired episode, we saw Alex in an unusual avatar. She uses Obsidian contact lenses and escapes to a virtual world and takes on a new persona. She looked like a force to be reckoned with as she transformed into Super Alex. During the episode, she was able to fight her personal demons and overcome her fears. The show closed with Alex at her father's funeral.

"Supergirl" season 5 airs Sundays on The CW.