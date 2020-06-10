"Supergirl" actress Chyler Leigh, who plays the role of a gay character Alex Danvers, publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ community, recently. In response to the support shown by her fans, she wrote a heartfelt note posted on her official Instagram account, expressing gratitude in helping her accept her sexuality.

Earlier this month, Leigh posted a lengthy letter on Create Change, wherein she appreciated the similarities between the coming out journey of her "Supergirl" character and her own life. In honour of the LGBTQ Pride Month, the actress wrote a blog post titled "Wear Your Pride" and said: "[Alex's] journey of self-discovery is something that I can personally relate to."

The actress who has been married to actor and musician Nathan West since 2002 expressed how some part of her own self resonated with Alex's truth. "When I was told that my character was to come out in season 2, a flurry of thoughts and emotions flew through and around me because of the responsibility I personally felt to authentically represent Alex's journey," she wrote for the charitable organisation for the LGBTQ community. "What I didn't realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own. IRL."

Even though she hasn't revealed her LGBTQ identity yet, the actress strongly insists on relating and being inspired by her character Alex in "Supergirl" who after much struggle finally accepted the truth about her sexual orientation. After coming out of the closet, she entered into a relationship with detective Maggie.

Now, Leigh is thanking her fans for showing her love and support in response to her letter. On Tuesday, she posted a note to her 1.6 million fans and said: "Hi friends. Today I've received an outpouring of love and support for acknowledging and loving myself as the person I truly am. Once we face our own true selves, we can better see the world around us, as well as how we can make a positive and lasting change for the sake of equality and love. 'I'm grateful to see more clearly, breathe a little easier, and I'm proud to contribute to all that I believe in with an honest, open heart. Sending love to you all."

In her blog post, the actress explained how powerful the storyline was and how she wanted to play it with complete honesty.