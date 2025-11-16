Author Michael Wolff has been linked to explosive allegations involving Donald Trump and his former aide Madeleine Westerhout. According to reports, Wolff shared a draft of his book with Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, which included claims that Trump privately bragged about an intimate relationship with his assistant.

The Email to Epstein

Based on reports, Wolff sent Epstein a draft chapter describing Trump's decision to remain at the White House during the 2018 winter holidays rather than join his family at Mar-a-Lago. The email later surfaced among documents handed over to the US government by Epstein's estate.

In the draft, Wolff wrote that Trump's personal secretary, then 28-year-old Westerhout, delivered papers and call sheets to the president's residence, allegedly finding him in his underwear. The outline suggested that Trump told friends he was 'banging' his aide, a claim Wolff framed as either bravado or part of an alternative reality.

Trump's Reported Behaviour

The draft also referenced former adviser Steve Bannon, who allegedly noted Trump's particular interest in Westerhout. Wolff described Trump's repeated remark, 'She's got a way about her,' as a leering stamp of approval.

The narrative implied that Trump's decision to stay in Washington was not solely due to the government shutdown but also to his alleged relationship with Westerhout.

Westerhout's Denial

Madeleine Westerhout has firmly rejected the claims. Her lawyer issued a statement calling Wolff's allegations 'absurd and defamatory', dismissing them as falsehoods from a discredited writer.

Westerhout served as Trump's personal secretary from 2017 until her dismissal in August 2019, after she was found to have shared private details about the Trump family and White House operations with the media.

NEW



Donald Trump told pals he was 'banging' his assistant in White House, Epstein email claimshttps://t.co/IWKCxfTIRT — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) November 15, 2025

After the White House

In her 2020 memoir Off the Record, Westerhout reflected on her time in the administration and her abrupt departure. She did not mention any alleged relationship with Trump. Instead, she expressed gratitude, writing: 'I must give a special thanks to President Trump. The more than two and a half years I spent sitting outside the Oval Office were the most exciting of my life. I wish everyone could get to know him the way I did. They would never doubt how much he loves this country.'

The Wider Context

The allegations form part of a broader set of documents connected to Epstein, whose social circle and correspondence have continued to generate headlines years after his death. Wolff's email adds another layer of controversy, intertwining Trump's presidency, Epstein's legacy, and questions about the credibility of insider accounts.