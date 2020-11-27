Princess Sofia of Sweden, who previously joined the frontline as a healthcare assistant to help patients suffering from COVID-19, has herself been diagnosed with the dreaded disease.

The Swedish royal court recently confirmed that Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip tested positive for the novel coronavirus days after attending a gathering at a royal funeral. According to multiple reports, the royal couple got tested after they began to experience flu-like symptoms on Wednesday night, and are now quarantining with their children.

Their sons, Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three, are not showing any symptoms as of now, according to Swedish outlet The Local. Margareta Thorgren, the Royal Court's Director of the Information and Press Department, told the outlet that she is not aware if the children were tested for the illness.

She also said that Sofia and Carl Philip are feeling" relatively well under the circumstances." Meanwhile, Carl Philip's parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as his elder sister Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel were tested for the disease and their tests came out negative.

The couple's positive diagnosis comes soon after they attended the funeral for the queen's brother, Walther Sommerlath, who passed away after a long illness on October 23. Precautionary measures including prior COVID-19 tests were taken at the funeral, which was held partially virtually with only less than 10 people attending in person.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who have been married for five years, actively participated in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The prince, who is fourth in the line of succession to the Swedish throne, has been serving at the Swedish Armed Forces headquarters since Mid-May to help with coronavirus relief efforts.

Meanwhile, Sofia became the first royal across the world to become a frontline worker amid the pandemic. In April, the 35-year-old took a three-day medical course at Sophiahemmet University College in Stockholm, where she is an honorary chair member, and then served as a healthcare assistant.