K-pop icon Park Bom shocked the Korean entertainment industry with her explosive post against YG Entertainment founder and executive producer Yang Hyun Suk, accusing him of withholding her rightful earnings. However, her current agency, D-Nation Entertainment, swiftly stepped in to clarify the situation and dispel the allegations.

On Tuesday, the 2NE1 member uploaded a now-deleted Instagram photo that appeared to show a draft legal complaint for 'fraud and embezzlement'. The document listed Park Bom as the plaintiff and Yang Hyun Suk as the defendant. In the caption, she wrote: 'Purpose of complaint: The defendant has not paid the plaintiff the profits that should have been rightfully paid to her for a long period of time, so I want a thorough investigation and legal punishment for this.'

What is the Complaint All About?

According to the document, Bom accused Yang Hyun Suk of failing to pay her earnings from a wide range of professional activities, including concert performances, music releases, television appearances, advertisements, songwriting, and other projects.

She claimed that the unpaid amount totalled a staggering and confusing amount of '64272e trillion hundred million KRW' (approximately £3.4 quadrillion). The implausible figure even exceeds South Korea's 2023 GDP, which is worth approximately £1.3 trillion.

Bom further alleged that YG Entertainment failed to provide any settlement documentation and had not issued a single proper payment. She stated that this led to 'serious economic loss and mental damage', calling it a clear act of fraud and embezzlement.

However, she did not clarify whether other 2NE1 members—Dara, CL, and Minzy—had experienced similar issues.

D-Nation Entertainment Releases a Statement

In response to the viral post, D-Nation Entertainment released a statement to clear the issue. Posted on Instagram, the agency asserted, 'All settlements related to Park Bom's 2NE1 activities have already been completed, and there is no record that the complaint uploaded to social media was ever filed.'

The agency also confirmed that Park Bom is currently on a career hiatus to focus on her well-being, adding, 'We will do our best to support the artist in regaining her health.'

What is Happening with Park Bom?

Since February, Bom has stepped away from all public activities to take care of her mental health. Industry insiders and fans speculated that the intense pressure from 2NE1's highly anticipated comeback tour, coupled with unresolved personal and professional conflicts, may have taken a toll on the singer.

Fans noted that during recent multi-country performances, Bom seemed to be having a hard time, looking disoriented and missing some of the steps during their musical numbers. This has raised concerns within the fandom about her condition.

Adding to the confusion, Bom has posted erratic content online, including a series of heavily edited selfies and baseless claims of having a romantic relationship with Korean superstar Lee Min Ho—none of which have been substantiated.

As of now, Yang Hyun Suk and Bom's 2NE1 bandmates have not commented publicly on the matter. The situation remains fluid, and while it seems that the complaint has not been filed, it has reignited discussions about transparency and artist compensation in the K-pop industry.