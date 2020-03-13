Unlike its rivals, Google has been struggling with its Wear OS platform for smartwatches. Unlike its full-featured Android operating system, the wearable-only system is yet to see major adoption from manufacturers. Nevertheless, there are some notable brands that have opted to stick with the software. Take for example Montblanc which recently released its third-generation smartwatch the Summit 2+. Now, renowned Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer is likely presenting its latest Connected smartwatch.

It is similar to what the aforementioned German luxury brand offered before, which makes it Tag Heuer's third-generation wearable. As hinted before, it is running on Wear OS and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. So far, this is the chipmakers latest silicon that powers other Google-based smartwatches in the market. The Verge indicates that unlike its predecessors, it is packed with fitness-related functionality.

The new Connected smartwatch is unlike the older models which were modular. Therefore, it does not come with an additional mechanical add-on that can be swapped out for a more traditional look. Instead, the manufacturer opted to focus on upgrades to its craftsmanship.

The 45 mm case is supposedly modelled after the brand's Carrera lineup. The new design is apparently sleeker than the older one, which makes it easy to pass off as a regular wristwatch. Looking at the build quality of the new Connected, it is clear the manufacturer's reputation for quality and design make it stand out from the competition.

High-quality materials that go into its construction include a stainless-steel case, a sapphire glass cover, a ceramic bezel, and an option between a silicone rubber strap or stainless steel bracelet. Unfortunately, it does not have LTE connectivity, which means that users will still need to have it paired to their smartphones to use its telephony functions.

The new TAG Heuer Connected features a 1.39-inch OLED display with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution. Owners can use the touch interface or the push buttons and crown to navigate through the menu and make their selections. As with any Wear OS smartwatch, the only downside here is the battery life, which is rated at around 20 hours only. Pricing starts at $1,800 and goes up to $2,350 for the PVD-coated black version.