In the last few weeks, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) veteran Britain Hart has been among those witnessing Tai Emery's popularity shoot up. The Australian fighter's X-rated celebration has made her an overnight sensation, and the American feels it is a "slap in the face" for real fighters.

Emery defeated Thailand's Rung-Arun Khunchai in brutal fashion with a first round knockout in her debut BKFC fight. To celebrate, the 35-year-old climbed the ropes and lifted her top to flash the crowd with her bare breasts, which left the commentators speechless.

The video of her celebration went viral, and her popularity on social media instantly soared. Hart has nothing against Emery and says "good for her" on the celebration, but had two points to make about the Australian's actions, which she feels could have a negative impact on other BKFC women fighters.

"One, it can be interpreted as a slap in the face to real, hard-working fighters who are in the gym slaving away every day and they go out there after a good performance and act like an athlete and a fighter," Hart told MMA Fighting.

"Now, you have this girl, and it's going to be, 'Who is going to be booked for fights? Who is going to sell more tickets?'. Now her following jumped up and everyone's going to want to watch her to see that side of her. Other fighters might not do that and they don't get appreciated for her skills as much."

Secondly, the BKFC women's flyweight champion remains strongly against women fighters using internet content creation platforms such as OnlyFans to promote themselves. Hart feels male fighters will not respect their women counterparts if all they talk about is their latest post on social media rather than their skills in the octagon.

"I act like that so I can be respected in this man's business, sport, world, and to do that, you can't wear mini skirts, or flash your b****, or have an OnlyFans, because guess what? Guys are in the gym that you're boxing at, and they're not thinking, 'That girl works hard, she's a f****** beast, she's skilled, her jab is good,' they're thinking, 'Did you see her latest post?"

Emery, meanwhile, made it clear that her X-rated celebration has enabled her. The BKFC debutant has no plans of slowing down, and revealed that her celebrations could get more racy in the future after she got a nod of approval from BKFC chief David Feldman.