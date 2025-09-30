At least 40 people were killed and dozens more injured when a stampede broke out during Indian film star-turned-politician Vijay's political rally in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

The tragedy unfolded as tens of thousands gathered to hear the Tamil cinema superstar, raising questions about safety measures, crowd control and the future of his newly launched political career.

The Fatal Rally in Karur

The deadly incident occurred during a campaign event organised by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

Eyewitnesses said the crowd surged while the 51-year-old actor was addressing supporters, leading to chaos.

Medical teams and police rushed to the scene, but the crush left at least 40 people dead and many others hospitalised with serious injuries.

Police officials confirmed that the organisers had not anticipated such a massive turnout, with thousands arriving hours in advance for a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician. Authorities said overcrowding and insufficient safety arrangements were key factors in the tragedy.

Vijay's Rise from Cinema to Politics

Vijay, born Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, is one of Tamil Nadu's most bankable cinema stars. Over a career spanning three decades, he has delivered multiple box office hits including Ghilli, Thuppakki and Kaththi. Known to his fans as 'Ilaya Thalapathy' or 'Young Commander', his films often draw thousands to cinemas.

In 2024, Vijay announced his entry into politics by forming the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party. Earlier this year, he revealed that his forthcoming film Jana Nayagan would be his last, signalling a complete transition from the silver screen to public office.

His popularity had been expected to translate into strong electoral support, echoing the political journeys of Tamil icons M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

The Blame Game: Organisers vs Authorities

The stampede has sparked a political row across Tamil Nadu. Opposition leaders accused the state government of failing to provide adequate police deployment and criticised the handling of crowd control.

Police officials countered by pointing to TVK organisers, stating that they underestimated the size of the gathering and failed to take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, TVK leaders alleged that their request for a safer venue had been denied, blaming state officials for political interference.

Political Fallout and Public Perception

The disaster has intensified scrutiny of Vijay's political debut. Critics argue that his lack of administrative experience contributed to the poorly managed rally. Others noted that Vijay did not immediately visit victims or their families, which angered supporters and gave rivals an opportunity to question his leadership credentials.

Observers also highlighted that TVK lacks a strong second-tier leadership structure, raising concerns about the party's ability to respond effectively in crises. Comparisons have been drawn to veteran leaders in Tamil Nadu who built grassroots networks before assuming power.

Investigations and Legal Action

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced the formation of a one-member commission of inquiry to investigate the tragedy, with a report expected within two months. Calls have been made for a federal probe, and TVK has approached the Madras High Court to push for wider accountability.

While some political opponents have demanded Vijay's arrest, state officials insist the inquiry will determine liability. Vijay has released a statement saying he was 'shattered' by the incident and pledged financial compensation for victims' families.

The Future of Vijay's Political Ambitions

The Karur rally tragedy poses a major test for Vijay and his fledgling party. While his star power has drawn crowds reminiscent of past Tamil film legends-turned-politicians, the fatal stampede has raised doubts about whether popularity alone can sustain a political career.

With investigations under way and families demanding justice, the coming months will determine whether Vijay can recover his image as a people's leader or face a setback to his political ambitions.