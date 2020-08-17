Taylor Swift has called out the US president Donald Trump over his refusal to fund the United States Postal Service amid increasing demand for mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor Swift took to her Twitter account on Saturday to slam Donald Trump for his "calculated dismantling of USPS" and alleged that the president chose to "blatantly cheat" and put millions of Americans' lives at risk because he was afraid those votes would cost him his office.

"Trump's calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He's chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans' lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power," Taylor Swift tweeted.

The "Lover" hitmaker also accused the POTUS of taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis and requested her followers to vote early. "Donald Trump's ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early," the 30-year-old wrote.

The Grammy-winner has previously also expressed her dislike for Trump, urging people to vote for Blue (Democratic Party) instead. She also tweeted support to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's decision to pick Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Her latest reaction comes amid reports that Trump is deliberately withholding billions of dollars in funding for the USPS as part of a coronavirus relief package only to starve the postal service, reports Billboard. There has been an increased demand and an expected surge of mail-in voting in the upcoming presidential elections in November, but Trump has opposed the calls saying it will increase chances of voter fraud.

The 74-year-old also said that the USPS doesn't have the wherewithal to accommodate the surge in mail-in voting in the upcoming elections, something which the postal service has denied. "The Postal Service has ample capacity to adjust our nationwide processing and delivery network to meet projected Election and Political Mail volume, including any additional volume that may result as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the agency said in a statement to CNN earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Louis DeJoy, the newly installed postmaster general and a Trump donor, has also made cost-cutting changes to the agency sparking concerns about the role of the agency in the polls.

In his defense, Trump has argued that the halt in the funding of USPS has been caused by Democrats. He added that they are blocking negotiations on the next stimulus package due to an impasse over their proposed aid package for states whose funds were all spent in fighting the pandemic.