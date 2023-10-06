Taylor Swift fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of her concert film, 'Taylor Swift Eras Tour', and it seems that the excitement is paying off.

Just days before the official release, the movie has already achieved an astonishing box office milestone. The concert film, which documents Swift's iconic performances from the various eras of her career, has already raked in an impressive amount of money in pre-sales alone.

With fans rushing to secure their tickets, the box office numbers have surpassed all expectations. Industry experts are attributing this early success to Swift's massive and dedicated fanbase.

The movie has already surpassed $100 million in advance ticket sales worldwide, more than a week ahead of its release date on October 13th. That makes it the most profitable concert film in history, overtaking Justin Bieber's 'Never Say Never'.

The film's distributor, AMC Theatres, has said that the 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' is one of the six films to surpass $100 million in advance ticket sales this year. The other films on this list are all major blockbusters, such as 'Barbie' and 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.

Furthermore 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' is also expected to benefit from the fact that it is being released at a time when people are eager to return to the cinema after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. AMC is also distributing the movie of Beyonce's Renaissance tour, which is set to be released in December.

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' will be a filmed version of Swift's ongoing landmark sixth concert tour, which completed its first US leg in August.

Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums – 'Taylor Swift', 'Fearless', 'Speak Now', 'Red', '1989', 'reputation', 'Lover', 'Folklore' 'Evermore' and 'Midnights'.

In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89, a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989, with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media

In addition to its box office success, the Eras Tour movie is also generating a lot of buzz on social media. Fans are excited to see the film and relive Swift's career highlights. They are also sharing their memories of seeing Swift in concert and their favourite songs.

The 'Anti-Hero' singer is currently in the process of re-recording her own (new) version of all of her albums, including 'Fearless', 'Red' and 'Speak Now'. She is re-recording her earlier albums because it will allow her to own the songs' original recordings.