Taylor Swift has penned a thoughtful letter for her fan, a nurse, expressing gratitude and appreciation for putting herself on the frontlines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitney Hilton, a nurse who returned to her native place Utah after assisting in healthcare work in New York, was surprised with a handwritten note and a bundle of "Lover" merchandise by her favourite pop-star Taylor Swift. The surprise gift came on the occasion of her 30th birthday and her homecoming to Utah on Sunday, Just Jared reports.

In the heartfelt message, Taylor Swift wrote: "Happy birthday!! I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you."

"I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously," the Grammy-winner wrote.

The "Lover" hitmaker also thanked Whitney for attending one of her shows in the past, and stated: "I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."

Whitney took to Twitter to thank the singer for the personalised letter and called it "quite literally the best day of my life."

Apart from taking care of coronavirus patients at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York, Whitney had written a blog post for Intermountain Healthcare where she called her 2,200 mile journey from Utah to New York "a modern war."

"This is a humbling experience. I have so much to say but almost too overwhelmed to say it all. New York has been hit HARD. The people need help, the nurses need help, the doctors need help, everyone needs help. This is crisis mode like I've never seen. This is an incredible experience, albeit the hardest thing I've ever done AND equally the most rewarding," she wrote in the blog.

Meanwhile, Swift has been helping the fight against COVID-19 by donating to organisations like World Health Organization and Feeding America, apart from handing out money to those fans facing financial uncertainty.