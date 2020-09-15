The feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry is certainly long-forgotten. Swift has sent Perry an adorable gift at the arrival of her newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and it is certainly winning hearts on the internet.

Katy Perry has been keeping her fans updated with all the lovely gifts she and her daughter have been showered with. On Monday, the "Smile" singer took to her Instagram to share what baby Daisy received from her aunt Swift. And it is a thoughtful and beautiful hand embroidered baby blanket. The pink silk blanket has "Baby Bloom" and a rose embroidered on one corner, and on others, it has 2020 and yellow stars embellished.

"Miss adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift hope it's one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager" Perry wrote alongside the two photos of the gift.

According to Variety, Swift and Perry have "once again publicly confirmed their friendship" after their long-running feud came to an end two years ago. The two pop stars were conflicting for several years. However, eventually, things smoothed out between them when Perry appeared in Swift's music video "You Need to Calm Down."

Meanwhile, in her Instagram post, Perry also set the location as Stream Folklore. This is believed to be a reference to Swift's eighth studio album "Folklore" that she released in July.

Perry's followers are in awe of Swift's gesture and showered some love through their comments. The gift also contained a handwritten note that addressed the new parents and the little one. However, it is dated May 3, 2020, three months before Daisy Dove was born.

"Aw adorable" and "The most precious thing I ever did see" are some remarks made in the comments section.

Perry and Bloom announced the birth of their daughter on August 26 through a statement to UNICEF as goodwill ambassadors. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple said in the statement.