Katy Perry was photographed venturing outside her home for the first time since the arrival of her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's first daughter. The songstress was spotted shopping in Santa Barabara.

The "Smile" hitmaker and the Hollywood actor welcomed their first child on Aug. 26. Just weeks after her delivery, the actress was spotted heading out for the first time on Saturday afternoon. According to Daily Mail, Katy Perry flaunted her post-delivery body in a green Bohemian style midi dress with pink embroidery. The kaftan dress is by designer Pippa Holt.

She kept her look simple and chic pairing the dress with Adidas slides of the same colour. She wore a straw visor and covered her face with a face mask. The "Roar" singer completed her look with a sleek silver wrist cuff matching her earrings.

As per the report, before Perry got to shopping she headed towards a coffee shop to pick up two hot lattes. Following her trip to the coffee shop, she visited two Wendy Foster stores in the city. She returned with plenty of shopping bags packed with her shopping items. One of the employees of the high-end boutique helped the new momma carry her stuff to her black Porsche. Meanwhile, Daisy Dove's father Orlando Bloom remained absent from the shopping spree.

Bloom and Perry are currently residing in the expensive Montecito neighbourhood of Santa Barbara in California. The couple, who have been engaged for more than a year, announced the birth of their baby through a statement to UNICEF in capacity of their goodwill ambassadors.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloomâ€™s new bundle of joy.â € â € â€œWe are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,â€ Katy and Orlando told us.â € â € â€œBut we know weâ€™re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.â € â € â€œAs UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDBâ€™s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your â™¥ï¸ can bloom with generosity.â € â € Gratefully-â € â € Katy & Orlando.â€â € â € Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Katy Perry smiling for the shutterbugs (File photo) Getty Images

"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," they added announcing the donation page in support of mothers' around the world.