Katy Perry was photographed venturing outside her home for the first time since the arrival of her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's first daughter. The songstress was spotted shopping in Santa Barabara.

The "Smile" hitmaker and the Hollywood actor welcomed their first child on Aug. 26. Just weeks after her delivery, the actress was spotted heading out for the first time on Saturday afternoon. According to Daily Mail, Katy Perry flaunted her post-delivery body in a green Bohemian style midi dress with pink embroidery. The kaftan dress is by designer Pippa Holt.

She kept her look simple and chic pairing the dress with Adidas slides of the same colour. She wore a straw visor and covered her face with a face mask. The "Roar" singer completed her look with a sleek silver wrist cuff matching her earrings.

As per the report, before Perry got to shopping she headed towards a coffee shop to pick up two hot lattes. Following her trip to the coffee shop, she visited two Wendy Foster stores in the city. She returned with plenty of shopping bags packed with her shopping items. One of the employees of the high-end boutique helped the new momma carry her stuff to her black Porsche. Meanwhile, Daisy Dove's father Orlando Bloom remained absent from the shopping spree.

Bloom and Perry are currently residing in the expensive Montecito neighbourhood of Santa Barbara in California. The couple, who have been engaged for more than a year, announced the birth of their baby through a statement to UNICEF in capacity of their goodwill ambassadors.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple said in a statement.

"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," they added announcing the donation page in support of mothers' around the world.