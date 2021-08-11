A math and chemistry teacher from Germany, identified as Stefan R., stood trial for manslaughter on Tuesday following the death of his lover in September last year.

The 41-year old was charged with the murder of 43-year-old fitter Stefan Trogish, whom he met at an online dating site. Prosecutors at the trial revealed that the teacher not only killed his gay lover, but also ate his body parts afterwards.

The accused reportedly cut up his lover after they had met up at his apartment in Berlin's Pankow district for sex. He ate some parts of the victim's body and the rest he scattered in various locations around the city.

According to The Sun, Trogish's flatmates reported him missing on Sept. 5 and it was only beginning on Nov. 8 that parts of his body turned up. Walkers saw a leg bone at a park near the Schonerlinder Chaussee area. Police also found remains with decaying tissue in the Pankow borough and from there they were able to identify the body and trace the incident back to the defendant.

Authorities then raided Stefan R.'s apartment in November where they found 25 kilos of sodium hydroxide, which is used for "dissolving human tissue." They also saw knives, saws, and discovered traces of blood in the basement. He was then arrested on Nov. 18 and charged with murder on May 18, 2021.

Several parts of the victim's body have reportedly since been recovered except for his manhood, which has yet to be found. It is said that before his meetup with Trogish, Stefan R. had looked up the words "Longpics" and "Fatten and slaughter people" — terms commonly associated with cannibalism—on the darknet.

However, the defendant refused to cooperate when questioned about the murder by Judge Matthias Schertz. One of his defence lawyers, Kristina Beulich, told the court, "He will not get involved at this point."

The lack of participation from the accused prompted the judge to suspend the trial on Aug. 17. There will reportedly be 25 days of negotiations before the verdict on Oct. 21. Stefan R. faces life imprisonment if he is found guilty of the murder of Trogish.