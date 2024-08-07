In a story that resonates deeply with educators and the public alike, an American secondary school teacher recently went viral after sharing that her heart surgeon advised her to resign due to the extreme stress of her profession.

For seven years, the teacher dedicated herself to her students, enduring long hours, student misbehaviour, and emotional burdens. Despite her commitment, the severity of her job's impact on her health only became clear when her heart surgeon, a professional accustomed to high-stress situations, suggested a drastic change.

In her Reddit post, she recounted the surgeon's surprising advice. "He literally stops and starts hearts and holds people's lives in his actual hands," she wrote. "He told me that teaching would be 'too stressful' for him." This revelation came after she visited the emergency department with alarming health issues, leading her doctor to recommend a significant lifestyle change.

A Wake-Up Call

The teacher described experiencing palpitations, an extremely high heart rate, and fainting episodes, which led to a diagnosis of hypertension caused by anxiety. Reflecting on her situation, she wrote, "I could die here, and it would be something I regret." The combined stress of her job, the recent death of a friend's parent and her doctor's stark advice prompted a profound realisation about her own well-being.

"It's not worth the energy I spent being on guard checking emails, meetings, grades that don't matter, being told how I'm failing when the students don't care," she continued. "My relief and blood pressure are reacting, and it's been so nice."

Considering a Career Change

The teacher's experience is not isolated. According to Education Week, many educators face similar stressors, exacerbated by low wages and the necessity of working second jobs. A poll conducted by the RAND Corporation found that 37 per cent of teachers cited poor pay as their primary stressor, with 22 per cent planning to leave their jobs by the end of the 2023–2024 academic year, and 17 per cent intending to exit the profession entirely.

In the United States, the teaching profession is often marked by high demands and insufficient compensation. Senator Bernie Sanders has highlighted this issue, noting that teachers are "overworked, underpaid, and understaffed." Despite efforts by state legislators to improve salaries, the National Education Association's 2024 report revealed that the average teacher salary was $71,699, with starting wages at $44,530, figures that lag behind other professions requiring similar education levels.

Exploring New Opportunities

For those contemplating leaving teaching, there are various alternative career paths that offer better compensation and work-life balance. For instance, Lucy Spencer transformed her teaching career into a global adventure by establishing an education-focused travel company. Another teacher, after 11 years in the classroom, found a rewarding new role at Costco, enjoying fair pay and excellent benefits. Additionally, some educators have successfully turned side hustles into full-time businesses, such as Lisa Fink, who now earns six figures monthly from selling educational printables online.

Ultimately, the decision to leave teaching is deeply personal and challenging. The teacher who shared her story on Reddit underscores the complex emotions involved in such a choice. "Each year I'd say, 'I'm out, I'm not doing it anymore,' but the security made me stay...Changing directions with bills is scary," she admitted. However, her surgeon's words were poignant enough to encourage her to seek a healthier, more fulfilling career.