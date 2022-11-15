One of the most highly anticipated "LoL" champions is coming "Teamfight Tactics." After years of waiting and speculations, fans finally got their wish as Riot Games has confirmed that Rammus is coming to "TFT" Set 8.

"TFT" gamers have been waiting for Rammus for almost four years now. However, the Armordillo got passed up every single set as other "League of Legends" champions get reprint after reprint, Dexerto noted.

Eventually, it became the longest-running meme in the game's community. Riot teased fans by "adding a Rammus-like scarab into Gizmos & Gadgets in Set 6." Thankfully, Riot is finally giving in to the mounting pressure from fans and Rammus would finally make his debut in TFT Set 8.

Rammus will be using his Guardian of the Sands skin and will make his debut as a three-cost Threat, which is one of the new traits added to the game. While the trait does not grant additional power nor stack like other traits, Rammus will definitely shine as a flexible tank with this very useful anti-physical damage option.

The inclusion of Rammus is actually one of the team's main priorities for "Teamfight Tactics" Set 8. "One of the first things Mort [Stephen 'Mortdog' Mortimer, TFT's lead developer] said to me as we were doing Set 8 was 'you have to have two things in this set. One is no Assassins because I really hate them, and two is you have to put Rammus in this set," set design lead Lynda Tang explained.

She also explained why Rammus was not included in recent seasons. "From previous experiences, we've thought about having him as a one-cost in Set 6, but we thought players would be disappointed. Set 7 was mostly about Dragons, even though some of you have rightly observed this Dragon [Terra] seems a lot like Rammus," Tang said.

Thus, they've waited until the current season to debut the champion. "For Set 8, we wanted to make sure he was a meaningful unit that did what Summoner's Rift Rammus does, so we saved him for now. We finally thought it was time," she revealed.