While "Teamfight Tactics" Set 7.5 is still underway, fans have already been speculating what's coming up next to the "LoL" auto battler spinoff. For instance, gamers have been wondering which "League of Legends" champion will be coming to "TFT" set 8.

Thankfully, the game's lead designer, Riot Mortdog has already confirmed which LoL champion will be coming in "Teamfight Tactics" Set 8. Here's what we know about the upcoming "TFT" set.

'Lol' champion Bel'Veth is coming to TFT with Set 8

As "Teamfight Tactics" Set 8 approaches, new additions to the "TFT" game are slowly starting to get revealed. One such revelation was done by Riot's Mortdog who confirmed that the "League of Legends" champion Bel'Veth will be coming to the "LoL" spinoff for Set 8, according to Dexerto.

"Our next set will debut an all-new unit for TFT---Bel'Veth. Many are asking why her? The answer, simply put, is that she isn't Rammus," Riot Mort posted on Twitter.

However, the way he confirmed Bel'Veth led some fans to believe that the post must be some sort of joke knowing that players have been requesting the addition of Rammus to "TFT." Mortdog had to clarify that his Bel'Veth announcement is real on stream a day after his tweet.

"Bel'veth in Set 8?! It's too lit! The beginning of spoiler season is HYPE!" he said, cementing Bel'Veth's future arrival to the game.

"I don't know how much more clear I can be," he added. "The Bel'Veth thing posted on Twitter yesterday is real. I had to get that comms approved, that is a real spoiler."

'TFT' Set 8 release date

There is no official announcement for the "TFT" Set 8 release date so it's all speculations for now. However, the "battlepass is generally a dead giveaway," according to The Game Haus.

"With it ending on December 6, that means Set 8 will likely be released on December 7 with TFT Patch 12.23, the last patch of 2022," the publication added.