A teenage boy was allegedly raped at a hotel being used to house refugees, and another was sexually assaulted at the same facility.

The hotel where the alleged crimes took place is located in Walthamstow. It houses 150 children and 250 adults. The two incidents were reported within weeks of each other.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the matter. A person has already been charged with one count of sexual touching of a child under 13 and is due to appear in court next week.

"The charge relates to an incident at a hotel in Waltham Forest on Friday, September 9. The victim is being supported by specialist officers," said a spokesperson for Met Police.

Scotland Yard confirmed that they had received a report of rape at the same hotel on October 5, writes The Guardian.

"Officers attended and spoke to the victim, a boy in his teens, and his family. Specialist support is being provided. A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. He was bailed to return on a date in early January 2023," they said in a statement.

Creasy, the MP for Walthamstow, has called for Home Secretary Suella Braverman's resignation over the reports.

Braverman "is completely unfit for office and must resign, because when children are being sexually assaulted under her watch and her response is to say she's been on [the hotel comparison website] Trivago looking at the cost of the hotels, it demeans us all," told BBC Radio 4's World at One.

The leader of Waltham Forest Council, Grace Williams, has called on Braverman to carry out risk assessments on every person being put in such facilities.

Meanwhile, the Home Office has refused to comment on these reports, stating that "it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation. We work around the clock with the police and local authorities to ensure the children in our care are safe."