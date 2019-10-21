Each time a game receives a major update, developers are tasked with the challenge to balance gameplay. Game-breaking glitches and exploits can cause a lot of problems, especially in multiplayer games.

Industry experts can confirm that it is almost impossible for game studios to release new content without bugs. Therefore, it is how soon the problem is addressed that enhances the experience for its users. Bungie is reportedly seeing a resurgence of players with the "Destiny 2: Shadowkeep" expansion. However, the latest exploit involving the Telesto is apparently being exploited in a way that ruins the experience.

For those who are unfamiliar with the in-game weapon, Telesto is a returning fusion rifle from the first "Destiny" game. It fires explosive bolts that stick to surfaces and detonate after a short period of time. In "Destiny 2: Shadowkeep," it is purportedly becoming a big nuisance in player-vs-player (PVP) game modes due to an unforeseen exploit.

Due to an exploit involving Telesto, we are temporarily disabling access to this weapon in all activities. Stay tuned to @Bungiehelp and we will post additional updates as we investigate. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) October 19, 2019

Veteran players know that an enemy with a fully charged Super can be devastating in combat. Hence, the call for Bungie to fix the glitch has finally been heard as it is currently taken out of circulation until a patch resolves the problem, according to Engadget.

Normally, even with all kinds of perks activated, players still need some time before their Supers are available. Killing enemies with weapons and grenades help fill the meter, but never to a point where it impacts gameplay. On the other hand, the Telesto glitch allows users to instantly charge the Super in less than a minute. This can be considered helpful in some cases wherein players are going up against a strong enemy in player-vs-enemy (PVE) game modes.

IF you disabled Telesto @Bungie (which is a good thing) How did I just see someone using it in Iron Banner?! You really need to look at this, there is something wrong here! How is he able to still use it? @Cozmo23 @A_dmg04 @pinotorious #PS4 #Telesto #IronBanner pic.twitter.com/LRn6g1kZTQ — Vixen [DRs] ðŸŒ™ (@Stealth_Vixen) October 19, 2019

Unfortunately, it was being abused against other players online, which is why Bungie removed it for the time being. The way it works is that players use Telesto in tandem with the Ashes to Assets mod. The latter functions to give users additional super energy for each grenade kill.

Hopefully @Bungie can fix the problem with Telesto ðŸ˜© pic.twitter.com/WlRa4cl44E — Cult Of Yul_Gaming (@of_yul) October 21, 2019

The exploit was possible due to "Destiny 2: Shadowkeep" counting the projectiles fired from the fusion rifles as enemy units. After firing a few rounds to the floor, the player can throw a grenade to trigger the perk and reap the benefits of a full Super, early in the match. There's currently no word when Bungie will resolve the Telesto problem, but others speculate it could be fixed in time before the next weekly reset updates the game.