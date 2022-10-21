Meghan Markle has allegedly told Prince Harry to be truthful in what he shares in his memoir and to include not just his but also her experiences as a working royal.

A source told US Weekly in its Oct. 31 issue that the Duchess of Sussex wants her husband "to be transparent about how she was treated and how messed up royal life can be." Another chimed in that she wants the Duke of Sussex "to speak up about matters close to his heart, including his family."

However, the 38-year-old is uncertain if he really wants to take the risk of hurting his family. He "can't be seen taking nasty swipes against his father or The Firm in general," because "it will deeply affect his relationship with the monarchy moving forward."

But he also wants to please his wife and so he is torn over what to do. While he is grateful to Megan Markle for her input, "he doesn't want to shy away from principles or look weak." The first source claimed that "he also wants to be on good terms with his family in the U.K."

As such, Prince Harry is reportedly "having trouble striking a balance between sharing his whole truth and not destroying his family." He wants to make certain that his upcoming memoir "isn't too watered down" and that his and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries "has as much detail and no-holds-barred honesty as possible. The key is figuring out how to comprise."

The insiders' claims come following reports that Prince Harry is trying to make edits and tone down his memoir in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Best-selling author Jeffrey Archer likewise said that he is adding a chapter dedicated to his late grandmother.

King Charles III is reportedly holding back in giving their children Archie and Lilibet royal titles until the book's release. He wants to make sure first that his son's memoir is not damaging not only to the monarch but also to his and Queen Consort Camilla's reputation. The book's contents will allegedly also determine if His Majesty will invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation on May 6, 2023.

However, Buckingham Palace has yet to share any more details about King Charles III's coronation and announce changes to Archie and Lilibet's royal titles. Prince Harry has also yet to announce the release date of his memoir. On the other hand, Meghan Markle recently confirmed they have a Netflix docuseries coming out.