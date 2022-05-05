Prince Harry may not be able to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June if the recent announcement about his polo match schedule is anything to go by.

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 70th year on the throne from June 2 to 5. It will be a four-day banking holiday that will start with the Trooping the Colour parade. After that, the royal family members will watch the RAF flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

It is believed that Her Majesty invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join her and the rest of the royals on the balcony. The 37-year-old, however, did not commit to attending the celebrations when asked by Hoda Kotb during his interview on the "Today" Show in April. He cited the lack of security as a probable reason, but he did share his intention to bring their children Archie and Lilibet to see the Queen in the future.

However, royal biographer Omid Scobie may have unintentionally announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might not make it to the Platinum Jubilee at all. On his Twitter page, he announced a list of tournament dates for the summer polo season in California.

He wrote, "Prince Harry will play the entire 12 goal polo season at Santa Barbara with his #LosPadresteammates (@nachofigueras, @kekomagrini, Juan Guerrero): @FoldedHills Pope Challenge, May 6-15, Lisle Nixon Cup, May 20-29, Cheval Athletics USPA Intra-Circuit, June 3-19."

This means the Folded Hills Pope Challenge will happen between May 9 to 15, the Lisle Nixon Cup from May 20 to 29, and the Cheval Athletics USPA Intra-Circuit will run from June 3 to 19.

However, Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom," advised not to read too much into his announcement as they are "simply the listed dates of the tournament, not the dates of their matches." This could mean that the Duke of Sussex could be playing on any of the dates in June and not necessarily on those days that coincide with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to confirm their attendance at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but they have been urged by royal experts to skip the event amid claims that their presence could take the spotlight off Queen Elizabeth II.