Thousands of Aldi workers in the UK will see a larger-than-expected pay rise from 1 September 2025, as the discount supermarket enforces a new policy known as the '2p rule' – designed to keep it ahead of the retail pay curve.

This move means that Aldi will become the only supermarket in the UK to offer a minimum hourly wage of £13.02 (approximately $16.80) for store assistants – 2p higher than its previously announced rate. The new rate will also keep Aldi just ahead of Lidl, which recently raised its minimum to £13 (approximately $16.77) an hour.

The decision makes Aldi the highest-paying supermarket for the second time this year, further cementing its position in a fiercely competitive retail sector.

What Is the Aldi 2p Rule?

The so-called '2p rule' refers to Aldi's decision to tack on an additional 2p per hour to a previously confirmed increase. Initially, Aldi had announced that hourly pay for store assistants would rise from £12.75 (approximately $16.45) to £13.00 (approximately $16.77) from 1 September.

However, in a last-minute adjustment, the chain added a further 2p – bringing the minimum rate to £13.02 – in order to stay just ahead of Lidl. With length of service, that rate can rise to £13.95 (approximately $18.02). For London-based staff, it can go up to £14.66 (approximately $18.94).

This small but significant adjustment ensures Aldi maintains its internal policy of never being outdone on pay by any competitor in the sector.

Who Benefits From The Pay Raise?

The updated wage applies to Aldi's hourly paid store assistants – a workforce of over 28,000 across the UK. These employees will begin receiving the revised rate from 1 September 2025.

Staff working in London will also receive adjusted rates, with a new starting wage of £14.35 (approximately $18.55) per hour, with the potential to rise to £14.66 (approximately $18.94) depending on tenure.

Aldi also remains as the only UK supermarket to offer fully paid breaks to all employees – a benefit worth approximately £1,425 (around $1,841) annually for full-time staff.

Why Is Aldi Doing This?

The decision is part of Aldi's long-standing commitment to be the best-paying supermarket employer in the UK. CEO Giles Hurley has stated that the company's success is rooted in the efforts of its staff, and that the pay increase is a reflection of that commitment.

By nudging its rates just above what was originally planned, Aldi secures its position ahead of competitors like Lidl, which had announced a similar pay rise set to take effect in the same month.

This move also aligns with a broader trend of rising wages across the sector as supermarkets compete to attract and retain workers amid ongoing labour shortages and mounting cost-of-living pressures.

Is Aldi Hiring Right Now?

Yes. Aldi is actively recruiting for full-time and part-time roles across its UK stores. Positions are open to candidates at all experience levels.

The hiring push coincides with Aldi's ongoing store expansion programme. Earlier this year, the chain confirmed the locations of 23 new stores, with 10 already announced and more expected to open by the end of 2025.

This growth is part of a £650 million (approximately $840 million) investment in Aldi's UK portfolio, which also includes plans to refurbish 35 existing supermarkets.

What Happens Next?

The 2p rule officially comes into effect on 1 September 2025. For thousands of Aldi workers, this means a higher-than-expected wage packet starting immediately.

While a 2p increase may seem modest, it reinforces Aldi's larger strategy to remain the most competitive employer in UK retail. It also sets the stage for continued wage battles among supermarkets heading into the final quarter of the year.