Only four days into its release, Apple's newest iPhone is already causing problems for some owners. Numerous users are complaining that their iPhone 17 Pro models are easily scratched and scuffed, leaving noticeable blemishes on the surface.

Durability Concerns Go Viral

Users are seriously disappointed that a high-end product, which costs at least £1,099/$1,099, isn't more durable. On the social media platform X, a user in Hong Kong posted pictures of their new 'Cosmic Orange' iPhone 17 Pro.

Made from aluminium, the bright exterior has a white mark where a small piece of the frame has chipped away. The X user, @aldyei, said in their post, 'Just got the new iPhone 17, and it already has a scratch! Super disappointing'.

They continued: 'If this aluminium scratches so easily, I'm worried it'll start showing the metal underneath. Apple, this isn't what I expected from a premium product!'

Customers Left Disappointed

Now trending online as' #Scratchgate', this issue is affecting many people who purchased the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max following their release on Friday. The same day, the X account @ViralBased said in a post that a large number of early iPhone 17 buyers 'are reporting chips and scuffs'.

It added: 'The problem is especially bad with the Pro versions, where Apple ditched titanium in favor of aluminum. Damage shows up quickly on the casing, and Apple Stores are refusing to replace such devices'.

@ViralBased included four pictures of damaged iPhone 17 Pro phones, one of which had a cracked Ceramic Shield on the back. The Ceramic Shield, which is composed of ceramic nanocrystals embedded in glass, is designed to provide extra protection for iPhones; however, it is not entirely resistant to impact.

Another X user, @darewecan from Ontario, Canada, reported seeing scratches on the iPhone 17 Pro models at an Apple Store. He posted, 'Wow - just went into the Apple Store to look at the iPhone 17 Pro scratch issues I'm reading about online & it is definitely a real thing'.

Wow - just went into the Apple Store to look at the iPhone 17 Pro scratch issues I’m reading about online & it is definitely a real thing. Every blue Pro had these small scratches on the ceramic glass back as well as several of the Orange. Silver of course was less noticeable. I… pic.twitter.com/52beZ0zxRR — Dare W (@darewecan) September 20, 2025

'Every blue Pro had these small scratches on the ceramic glass back as well as several of the Orange. Silver of course was less noticeable. I always go careless so there no way I can't get a blue Pro now - these scratches would bug me'.

In London, another Apple enthusiast, @joinfaizanj, posted, 'Apple quality standards are degrading. iPhone 17 Pro surface scratch just after a day in store!' Meanwhile, a user named @olivercollins09 reported cancelling his order for the Deep Blue iPhone 17 Pro after seeing other users' complaints about scratches.

Not What You'd Expect from a Premium Product

In his annual scratch test video, YouTuber JerryRigEverything recommends that customers get a protective case for their iPhone 17 Pro models, referring to 'scratch gate' as a genuine issue.

In the video, he demonstrates that the rectangular camera bar on the back of the Pro models can be easily scratched by coins and keys, despite both items being resistant to bending.

'There's no way to avoid the inevitable chipping unless you never set your phone down, or get a case', the YouTuber says. Your iPhone 17 Pro is going to chip and there's nothing you can do to save it'.

The company, worth a trillion dollars, is selling its iPhone 17 Pro for £1,099/$1,099 and its iPhone 17 Pro Max for £1,199/$1,199. The more expensive model features a larger display and improved processing power.

The most affordable iPhone 17 model, which features a matte glass back and an aluminium frame but lacks Ceramic Shield on the back, starts at £799/$799. Apple also launched its iPhone Air on Friday, a brand-new, ultra-slim and lightweight model that aligns with the company's 'Air' line of MacBook computers.

Apple's Other New Releases

In addition to the newly launched iPhones, the Tim Cook-led tech giant also released the Apple Watch Series 11 for £369/$399, which offers 24 hours of battery life and a more scratch-resistant screen.

Apple also unveiled the Watch Ultra 3, priced at £749/$799, which features emergency satellite messaging, allowing people to get help during an emergency even when Wi–Fi is unavailable.

And from 23 September, customers can also own the AirPods Pro 3 for $249/£219, which, according to Apple, features a Star Trek-style translation capability that translates foreign languages in real-time.