'TFT' 12.23 B patch: Champion, Hero Augments, trait changes in 'Teamfight Tactics' Set Eight
"TFT" 12.23 B patch introduces major rebalancing changes to outliers like Zed and Viego and 53 other minor adjustments.
The "TFT" 12.23 B patch is here bringing in tons of changes to "Teamfight Tactics" Set Eight Monster's Attack! While the new set, which arrived on December 7, brought new content to the game, it also brought several issues that are being addressed or rebalanced by the new patch.
"TFT" 12.23 B patch introduces major rebalancing changes to outliers like Zed and Viego and 53 other minor adjustments, according to DOT Esports. Aside from hero changes, the update also introduces Hero Augments and trait changes.
Champion changes in 'TFT' Set Eight 12.23 B patch
Ashe: Reduced attack damage from 60 to 55
Ashe: Reduced spell attack damage percent from 45/50/55 to 40/40/40 percent
Ashe: Increased flat spell attack damage from 12/20/30 to 12/18/25
Lux: Increased attack speed from 0.65 to 0.7
Poppy: Reduced mana from 40/90 to 40/80
Fiora: Increased attack speed to 0.8 from 0.7
Malphite: Buffed spell armor from 80/100/125 to 100/125/150
Yuumi: Buffed mana from 0/60 to 0/50
Jax: Nerfed attack speed from 0.9 to 0.8
Vel'Koz: Nerfed spell damage from 325/500/850 to 300/450/775
Zoe: Nerfed spell damage from 400/600/1100 to 375/550/1000
Aurelion Sol: Buffed number of meteors from 3/3/5 to 4/4/6
Aurelion Sol: Nerfed spell damage from 170/255/500 to 135/200/450
Miss Fortune: Increased spell damage from 45/65/250 to 50/70/250
Viego: Decreased spell damage from 270/400/900 to 250/375/850
Viego: Reduced AOE damage from 135/200/450 to 125/185/425
Viego: Increased spell damage falloff from 15/15/1 to 18/18/1 percent
Zed: Nerfed attack damage from 90 to 80
Zed: Reduced armor and magic resistance from 50 to 45
Fiddlesticks: Increased health from 1,100 to 1,300
Fiddlesticks: Movement speed burst added when casting spell
Syndra: Increased range from three to four Hexes
Hero Augment changes in 'Teamfight Tactics'
Annie (Carry): Increased magic damage from 175 to 185
Camille (Carry): Reduced bonus attack damage from 35 to 20 percent
Draven (Support): Increased team critical chance from 55 to 75 percent
Ezreal (Carry): Buffed bonus ability power and attack speed per cast from 20 to 25
Fiora (Carry): Increased armor and magic resistance during spell from 150 to 175
Gangplank (Carry): Increased bounce percentage from 60 to 75 percent
Gangplank (Support): Increased chance for gold from 33 to 55 percent
Jinx (Carry): Increased bonus attack speed from 110 to 125 percent
Malphite (Carry): Increased bonus ability power from armor from 75 to 100 percent
Mordekaiser (Carry): Gains 20 ability power reduced from five to four seconds
Rell (Carry): Increased bonus ability power from 50 to 70
Renekton (Support): Decreased bonus damage from 10 to 8 percent
Sivir (Support): Adjusted heals and cleanses from every 6 to 7 seconds
Syndra (Carry): Increased bonus stats from 60 to 70
Syndra (Support): Reduced ability power per champion on the bench from 7 to 6
Vayne (Carry): Increased extra shot damage from 35 to 50 percent
Vel'Koz (Carry): Increased burn duration from 15 to 20 seconds
Vi (Support): Decreased health from 250 to 200
Viego (Carry): Decreased bonus ability power from 30 to 10
Viego (Support): Decreased Omnivamp from 15 to 12 percent
Trait changes in 'TFT' Set Eight 12.23 B patch
Heart: Buffed ability power per cast from 4/6/9 to 4/7/10
Ox Force: Nerfed attack speed minimum from 20/50/100/200 to 15/35/70/125
Ox Force: Nerfed attack speed maximum from 40/100/200/400 to 30/70/140/250
Recon: Adjusted critical chance percent from 20/45/75 to 20/75/100 percent
