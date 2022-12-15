The "TFT" 12.23 B patch is here bringing in tons of changes to "Teamfight Tactics" Set Eight Monster's Attack! While the new set, which arrived on December 7, brought new content to the game, it also brought several issues that are being addressed or rebalanced by the new patch.

"TFT" 12.23 B patch introduces major rebalancing changes to outliers like Zed and Viego and 53 other minor adjustments, according to DOT Esports. Aside from hero changes, the update also introduces Hero Augments and trait changes.

Champion changes in 'TFT' Set Eight 12.23 B patch

Ashe: Reduced attack damage from 60 to 55

Ashe: Reduced spell attack damage percent from 45/50/55 to 40/40/40 percent

Ashe: Increased flat spell attack damage from 12/20/30 to 12/18/25

Lux: Increased attack speed from 0.65 to 0.7

Poppy: Reduced mana from 40/90 to 40/80

Fiora: Increased attack speed to 0.8 from 0.7

Malphite: Buffed spell armor from 80/100/125 to 100/125/150

Yuumi: Buffed mana from 0/60 to 0/50

Jax: Nerfed attack speed from 0.9 to 0.8

Vel'Koz: Nerfed spell damage from 325/500/850 to 300/450/775

Zoe: Nerfed spell damage from 400/600/1100 to 375/550/1000

Aurelion Sol: Buffed number of meteors from 3/3/5 to 4/4/6

Aurelion Sol: Nerfed spell damage from 170/255/500 to 135/200/450

Miss Fortune: Increased spell damage from 45/65/250 to 50/70/250

Viego: Decreased spell damage from 270/400/900 to 250/375/850

Viego: Reduced AOE damage from 135/200/450 to 125/185/425

Viego: Increased spell damage falloff from 15/15/1 to 18/18/1 percent

Zed: Nerfed attack damage from 90 to 80

Zed: Reduced armor and magic resistance from 50 to 45

Fiddlesticks: Increased health from 1,100 to 1,300

Fiddlesticks: Movement speed burst added when casting spell

Syndra: Increased range from three to four Hexes

Hero Augment changes in 'Teamfight Tactics'

Annie (Carry): Increased magic damage from 175 to 185

Camille (Carry): Reduced bonus attack damage from 35 to 20 percent

Draven (Support): Increased team critical chance from 55 to 75 percent

Ezreal (Carry): Buffed bonus ability power and attack speed per cast from 20 to 25

Fiora (Carry): Increased armor and magic resistance during spell from 150 to 175

Gangplank (Carry): Increased bounce percentage from 60 to 75 percent

Gangplank (Support): Increased chance for gold from 33 to 55 percent

Jinx (Carry): Increased bonus attack speed from 110 to 125 percent

Malphite (Carry): Increased bonus ability power from armor from 75 to 100 percent

Mordekaiser (Carry): Gains 20 ability power reduced from five to four seconds

Rell (Carry): Increased bonus ability power from 50 to 70

Renekton (Support): Decreased bonus damage from 10 to 8 percent

Sivir (Support): Adjusted heals and cleanses from every 6 to 7 seconds

Syndra (Carry): Increased bonus stats from 60 to 70

Syndra (Support): Reduced ability power per champion on the bench from 7 to 6

Vayne (Carry): Increased extra shot damage from 35 to 50 percent

Vel'Koz (Carry): Increased burn duration from 15 to 20 seconds

Vi (Support): Decreased health from 250 to 200

Viego (Carry): Decreased bonus ability power from 30 to 10

Viego (Support): Decreased Omnivamp from 15 to 12 percent

Trait changes in 'TFT' Set Eight 12.23 B patch

Heart: Buffed ability power per cast from 4/6/9 to 4/7/10

Ox Force: Nerfed attack speed minimum from 20/50/100/200 to 15/35/70/125

Ox Force: Nerfed attack speed maximum from 40/100/200/400 to 30/70/140/250

Recon: Adjusted critical chance percent from 20/45/75 to 20/75/100 percent