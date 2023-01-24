"Teamfight Tactics" players who have been looking forward to the "TFT" 13.2 update might have to wait a bit longer before they get their hands on the new content. Instead, Riot Games opted to release the 13.1 C-patch which contains a ton of balancing changes.

The cause of the delay of the "TFT" Set Eight 13.2 update was a social engineering attack that targeted Riot last week, according to DOT Esports. However, the company assured gamers that no player data, such as personal information and passwords, was compromised in the attack. It's only apparent effect is that it delayed Riot's scheduled release of the 13.2 Monsters' Attack update.

According to Riot and game designer Stephen "Mortdog" Mortimer, the TFT balance team has prepared a 13.1 C-patch, which will be released ahead of the highly anticipated "TFT" 13.2 update. The 13.1 C update will introduce over 50 changes and more are anticipated to be released with Patch 13.3 on February 8.

"Our next mid-patch update for 13.1 replaces patch 13.2 and contains over 50 changes as we prep larger scale reworks for patch 13.3. The mid-patch will go live [on] Jan 26th, with the patch notes being updated on the 24th for an early look," Teamfight Tactics posted on the game's official Twitter account.

The "TFT" 13.1 C patch notes will be released on January 24 while the update will go live on January 26. While details are not yet available at the time of writing, there are speculations that the next champions to be nerfed will include Miss Fortune, Sett, Janna, and Samira. On the other hand, Set Eight units that may get buffed include Bel'Veth, Aurelion Sol, Zoe, and LeBlanc.

According to DOT Esports, both Anima Squad and the LaserCorps traits were tested in PBE with slight nerfs, which means that they would be getting some balance adjustments as well.