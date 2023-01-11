"Teamfight Tactics" has been introducing various in-game events since Set 8 giving players the chance to earn more rewards. One of the biggest is the annual Lunar Gala which is set to arrive in "TFT" Set 8. Aside from Lunar's new content players can also look forward to TFT's first temporary game mode which will be available for the duration of the Lunar Gala.

2023 TFT Lunar Gala event launch date, duration

The "TFT" Set Lunar Gala event 2023 will launch on January 12 at 1 p.m. CT and run until February 9, according to DOT Esports. The event, which will be hosted by Chibi Panda Annie, will give players the opportunity to complete missions and earn rewards. Particularly enticing to players are the new cosmetics that will be available on the TFT shore.

'TFT' Set 8 Lunar Gala rewards

There will be a total of 15 missions that players need to complete before the "TFT" patch 13.3 releases on February 9. Those who complete the missions will earn four rewards.

1,600 XP on the TFT Set Eight Pass

One emote

A total of 100 Star Shards

One Egg that may contain any of the Lunar Revel-themed Little Legends

New game mode Fortune's Favor

A new time-limited game mode called Fortune's Favor will also be introduced and will be available throughout the duration of the Lunar Gala event. The new mode will introduce three major gameplay changes and is designed to "offer players the wildest end-game comp boards in the history of TFT."

The opening carousel always contains all tier-four or tier-five champions.

Loot orbs that drop through a Golden Bun Bun that increase from Stages one to five.

A Golden orb once a player's Tactician drops below 50 health.

Chibi Panda Annie and Chibi Annie

The next TFT champion joining the Chibi Champion will be Annie, and will be showcased in two variants during the Lunar Gala event. Chibi Annie can be directly purchased for 1,900 RP.