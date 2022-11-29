The "TFT" Set 8 Summit event, which will showcase the Set Eight Monsters Attack!, is almost here. This time, 24 TFT players will be competing for $25,000 in prices.

'TFT' Set Eight Monsters Attack! release date

The Set EightMonster Attack will be released on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, DOT Esports reported. This means that it will arrive just one day before the start of the Summit event giving fans enough time to get their first glimpse of the new set.

Summit TFT player roster

The Summit LAN event is a tournament made up of content creators and professional TFT players that were selected by the community via voting. This tournament will have 24 participants, which was already revealed by the TFT team in a blog post and listed below.

C9k3soju and Milk

Fodan and Bryce Blum

DogDog and Rayditz

Iniko and Dishsoap

Kiyoon and TL Robinsongz

Aesah and Prestivent

Emily Wang and sètsuko

Voids1n and Pockygom

ItsHafu and Becca

TL Kurumx and Souless

Rainplosion and SpicyAppies

DQA and MismatchedSocks

'TFT' Set 8 Summit schedule

The Summit event will start on December 8, 2023, and run until December 11. There are various activities scheduled for each day but gameplay action will start at 1:30 pm on December 8. For December 9 to 11, gameplay will start at 1 pm.

Dec. 8 - TFT Set Eight Summit opening, Best Friends game show, gameplay, and Talent show.

Dec. 9 - TFT omelet cooking competition, gameplay, and MAFIA.

Dec. 10 - The Weakest Link, gameplay, and MAFIA.

Dec. 11 - Dev Q&A, wildcard playoffs, and final lobby.

The event, which will take place at Beyond the Summit's studio in Los Angeles, will be broadcasted live. Meanwhile, "TFT" fans living in the area can drop by on December 10 to attend the day's activities, which will feature live games as well as a meet and greet. Tickets are available here.