"TFT" Set 8 Monsters Attack just dropped earlier this month but "Teamfight Tactic" fans are already excitedly looking forward to "TFT" Set 8.5 and the cool new content it would bring to the game. Not much is known about Set 8.5 at the moment and the consensus is that news about the "TFT" Set 3 release date and other details are expected to come out at the start of 2023.

However, the lack of official announcements has not deterred some "Teamfight Tactics" fans from making their own speculations. For instance, TheGameHaus.com gathered all available information it could and made its own prediction on when the "TFT" Set 8.5 release date could arrive.

Like always, the first version of "TFT" Set 8.5 will first make its appearance on the Public Beta Environment (or PBE). New updates of the "League of Legends" and "Teamfight Tactics" are always available on this public testing server first. Riot Games uses the PBE to test the potential functionalities of their most recent patch as well as brand-new items like champions or complete TFT sets.

Although there is some conjecture involved, the game's battle pass is typically a dead giveaway as to when the upcoming set will be released. Given that the current battle pass will end on March 14, "TFT" Set 8.5 will probably be released on March 15, along with an unidentified TFT Patch because the timetable for 2023 has not yet been made public. This also implies that the PBE release date for "TFT" Set 8.5 will most likely be on March 1 or the day before, February 28.

These patches make sense because it has been about three months after the release of "TFT" Set 8 PBE. Given that TFT currently releases a new Set or a .5 Set every three months, it is safe to expect that they will release at around this time. Additionally, "TFT" Set 8.5's release in the spring was confirmed by the developers, and March is the first month of Spring.