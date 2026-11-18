A part-time worker earning $15 (£11.40) an hour for 10 hours a week would receive $7,800 (£5,926.71) in covered earnings over 52 paid weeks in 2027, falling $80 (£60.79) short of the $7,880 required to earn all four Social Security credits available that year.

The Social Security Administration (SSA), the US federal agency that administers retirement and other social insurance benefits, will require $1,970 (£1,496.87) in covered earnings for each credit in 2027, up from $1,890 (£1,436.09) in 2026. Workers can earn a maximum of four credits annually, with the number awarded determined by their total earnings covered by Social Security taxes.

$15-an-Hour Worker Falls $80 Short of Fourth Credit

At the new threshold, $7,800 in annual covered earnings would qualify the worker for three credits. The first three require a combined $5,910 (£4,490.62), while the fourth brings the annual requirement to $7,880 (£5,987.50). The worker's earnings would therefore fall below the amount needed for the final credit, despite maintaining the same hourly rate and weekly schedule throughout the year.

The calculation assumes 52 paid weeks and that all earnings are subject to Social Security taxes. The credit system does not require workers to earn a specified amount in each calendar quarter. Instead, the SSA counts total covered wages and self-employment income over the calendar year. A person can accumulate all four credits in less than 12 months if their earnings reach the annual threshold.

Social Security Credit Threshold Rises to $1,970 in 2027

The amount required for one credit, also known as a quarter of coverage, increases by $80 from the 2026 figure. The four-credit threshold consequently rises from $7,560 to $7,880. The adjustment applies to covered earnings received during the 2027 calendar year.

The increase follows a statutory formula tied to the national average wage index, which measures changes in average US earnings. The SSA's 2025 index stands at $72,800.33 (£55,316.24), compared with $9,226.48 (£7,010.60) in 1976. Applying the statutory calculation to the original $250 (£189.96) credit threshold produces $1,972.59 (£1,498.84), rounded to the nearest $10. (£7.60)he adjustment is separate from the annual cost-of-living adjustment, which uses changes in consumer prices to calculate increases in benefit payments.

Forty Credits Generally Required for Retirement Benefits

Most people born in 1929 or later need 40 Social Security credits to qualify for retirement benefits. Credits are earned through employment or self-employment income covered by Social Security taxes. The number required for other benefits, including disability and survivor payments, can differ according to the worker's age and circumstances.

The four-credit annual limit means someone earning the maximum each year can reach 40 credits in 10 years. A worker who consistently earns three credits annually would need 14 years to reach the same total. The distinction is relevant to workers with irregular schedules or earnings that fluctuate from one year to the next, as fewer annual credits can extend the time needed to meet the retirement eligibility requirement.

Existing Credits Stay on Record but Timeline Can Stretch

A worker who earns three credits in 2027 does not lose credits accumulated in previous years. The SSA retains those credits on the person's earnings record, and they continue to count towards the lifetime total. A shortfall in one calendar year therefore does not reset a worker's progress towards the 40-credit requirement.

The number of credits accumulated also does not determine the size of a retirement payment. The SSA calculates benefits using a worker's highest 35 years of earnings, adjusted for changes in average wages, and the age at which benefits begin. Workers with fewer than 35 years of earnings have years without earnings counted as zeros in the calculation. Earning three rather than four credits in 2027 affects progress towards eligibility, but does not by itself reduce a monthly retirement payment.