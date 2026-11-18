Police in Las Vegas have warned residents about a phone scam in which fraudsters impersonate bank employees, police officers, and attorneys before arranging to collect victims' cash and valuables. Some people have reportedly lost their entire life savings, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

The scheme involves criminals arranging physical collections rather than simply requesting electronic payments. They may send someone to collect cash, credit cards, or other valuables. In some cases, unsuspecting rideshare drivers are allegedly used to pick up the money without knowing they are assisting a fraudulent operation. The LVMPD described the scheme as a new and devastating scam in a warning issued on 17 November 2026.

How the Phone Scam Works

According to the LVMPD, scammers contact people by telephone while pretending to represent banks, law enforcement agencies, or legal professionals. They describe an alleged emergency and pressure recipients to act immediately. Victims may be persuaded to withdraw money, surrender credit cards, or hand over valuables to resolve the supposed problem.

Criminals may then arrange for someone to collect the possessions directly or instruct victims to meet them at another location. The involvement of an unsuspecting rideshare driver can make the collection appear like an ordinary delivery arrangement.

Police Identify Warning Signs of the Scam

The LVMPD has outlined several potential indicators that could help people recognise the fraud before losing their money.

Unexpected phone calls: Someone claims to be a police officer, bank employee, or attorney without prior contact.

Someone claims to be a police officer, bank employee, or attorney without prior contact. Pressure to act immediately: The caller insists that an alleged emergency requires an urgent response.

The caller insists that an alleged emergency requires an urgent response. Demands for secrecy: The person discourages you from speaking with family members, friends, or others.

The person discourages you from speaking with family members, friends, or others. Requests for valuables: You are instructed to withdraw cash or hand over credit cards and other possessions.

You are instructed to withdraw cash or hand over credit cards and other possessions. Physical collection arrangements: Someone offers to collect your money or asks you to meet at another location.

Police have particularly warned against following instructions from callers who demand secrecy or prevent people from independently checking their claims.

Why the Physical Collection Method Is Concerning

The possible involvement of rideshare drivers adds another layer to the scheme. According to the police warning, drivers may be unaware that the money they collect is connected to fraudulent activity. This arrangement could make it harder for victims to recognise the deception because the person collecting their valuables may not appear to be directly involved in the scam.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Suspicious Call?

Police have advised residents to end suspicious calls immediately rather than continue conversations with callers demanding money or valuables. Anyone receiving such a call should independently contact the organisation the caller claims to represent. For example, if someone claims to work for your bank, use the official telephone number printed on your bank card or listed on its verified website.

Never rely on contact details supplied by the caller. Avoid withdrawing money, handing over valuables, or keeping the conversation secret without independently verifying the request. Anyone who has already surrendered money or possessions should contact the police and their financial institution as soon as possible.

Police Warn That Anyone Could Become a Victim

The LVMPD has stressed that these scams can affect anyone, regardless of their financial circumstances or background. The department has urged residents to share the warning with friends and family members to help prevent further losses. Its central advice is to hang up on suspicious callers, verify claims through independently obtained contact details, and never hand over money or valuables based solely on an unexpected telephone demand.