A former republican staffer, Natalie Greene, faces two charges and could spend 10 years in prison if convicted after staging a politically motivated attack. The photos presented in court showed that she was hogtied and had multiple cuts after allegedly being assaulted by thugs, but it turned out that she planned everything.

Grotesque Photos of Natalie Green From Fake Assault Leaked

Natalie Greene, who was a former aide to Rep Jeff Van Drew, a Republican, claimed that she was assaulted on 23 July 2025. She claimed that it was a politically charged attack.

The men reportedly pinned her down and marked her body with political slurs like 'Trump W***E' on her stomach and 'Van Drew is a racist' on her back.

​The New York Post obtained photos from the reported incident showing Greene with dozens of grisly cuts all over her body. In other shots, her hands and legs were also tied while she was on the ground.

The photos are difficult to watch, and it's evident that Greene has suffered from the brutal attack. However, it turned out that she was the mastermind, and it was a fake assault.

Greene Allegedly Staged The Attack

A woman called 911 to report the incident. The caller said three men attacked Greene in Egg Harbour Township, New Jersey. However, the Department of Justice's investigation found out that it was a fake political stunt.

According to the prosecutors, Greene paid the woman who called 911, and she was her accomplice. She also paid a body modification/scarification artist for the cuts.

The ex-GOP aide drove to Pennsylvania two days before the staged assault and paid the artist $500 to deliberately slash her face, neck, shoulder, and back. Greene allegedly planned everything, including how the cuts would look like because she handed the artist a design.

Authorities also discovered her Reddit profile, and she followed communities about 'bodymods' and 'scarification.' Her exchange with the body-modification artist includes discussion about the design of cuts, pain, and how much bleeding to expect.

Also, authorities found black zip ties and duct tape in her car the night the incident happened. Greene's accomplice also searched for 'zip ties near me' on their phone two days before their scheme and picked them up at Ventnor Dollar General.

Greene was taken to the hospital after the incident was reported. However, she and her accomplice's stories did not align.

Greene Charged And Could Be Imprisoned For 10 Years

The U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, Alina Habba, announced charges against Green -- one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, and one count of making false statements to federal authorities. She was arraigned on Wednesday and released on a £153,000 ($200,000) unsecured bond.

If convicted for both charges, Green could face up to 10 years in prison and up to six years of supervised release. She will also pay £382,000 ($500,000) in fines.

Van Drew's office released a statement on Wednesday, 19 November, about the incident involving Greene, its former aide.

'We are deeply saddened by today's news, and while Natalie is no longer associated with the Congressman's government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her,' the statement read. 'We hope she's getting the care she needs.'