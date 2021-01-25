Season four of Netflix original series "The Crown" sparked a huge controversy upon its release in November last year, with many complaining that it portrayed the British royal family in a demeaning manner. However, there is one British royal who is quite content with her portrayal in the historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew- the third child of the queen, not only admitted that she has watched "The Crown," but also said she thinks it was "filmed beautifully." The Duchess of York is especially happy with the series creators for featuring her in it.

"The cinematography was excellent. I loved the way they put my wedding in as well," Ferguson told Us Weekly. One of the episodes in the fourth season of the royal drama showed her 1986 nuptials to Prince Andrew. Tom Byrne portrayed Andrew in the series while her role was played by Jessica Aquilina.

Ferguson, who is currently promoting her new book, "Her Heart for a Compass," is a fan of regency dramas. Apart from "The Crown," the 61-year-old has twice binged "Bridgerton," another Netflix original which dropped on the streaming giant last month.

"I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I'm obsessed with it. I think Daphne is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up," she said about the series based on Julia Quinn's novels of the same name.

"The costumes and set designs were incredible too. The way Betsy Beers and Shonda Rhimes have created Bridgerton is fabulous, and I was really impressed," Fergie added. The mother-of-two also said that she is quite excited by the prospect of the next seasons of the series being shot at Sunninghill Park, her old home.

The royal is even planning to talk to "Bridgerton" creators about turning her upcoming novel into a TV series. The book "Her Heart for a Compass" which is based on the life of her great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, will hit the shelves in August this year.