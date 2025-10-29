As nights grow longer and autumn settles in, there's nothing better than curling up with a story that pulls you in. This Halloween, Rakuten Kobo invites you to make your reading world brighter with the new Kobo Clara Colour, an elegant eReader now available in both timeless black and fresh white.

It's not just an upgrade. It's a revolution in how readers see their stories, literally.

Experience Reading in Colour

The Kobo Clara Colour is small, sleek, and made for readers who want more from every page. Its vibrant colour display breathes new life into book covers, illustrations, and notes, giving your digital library a modern, tactile feel.

Unlike tablets, Kobo devices are built for one thing only, reading. No social media pings, no emails, just you and your story. The glare-free screen means you can read comfortably in any light, and ComfortLight PRO reduces blue light so you can read late into the night without straining your eyes.

It's the perfect companion for dark, cosy evenings and late-night page turns.

Designed for Readers, Loved by Book Lovers

The Clara Colour isn't just beautiful; it's practical. Every feature is designed to make reading simple and enjoyable.

With this device, you can:

Adjust text size, font, and layout to your liking.

Read for weeks on a single charge.

Save web articles using Pocket integration to read later offline.

Enjoy peace of mind with its water-resistant build.

Whether you're travelling, relaxing at home, or hiding under the covers with a ghost story, the Kobo Clara Colour keeps your library within reach.

Expand Your Library with Kobo Plus

Why stop at one book when you can have a million? With Kobo Plus, readers get unlimited access to over 1.5 million eBooks and 150,000 audiobooks.

It starts with a free trial, giving you the chance to explore without any commitment. Kobo Plus is designed for readers who devour stories, perfect for long commutes, lazy Sundays, or sleepless nights.

Here's why it's a must-have:

Instant access to thousands of genres.

Flexible subscription options.

Seamless sync across all your devices.

Affordable monthly plans that cost less than a single paperback.

It's a simple way to read, and listen, without limits.

Why Kobo Is the Reader's Choice

Kobo's philosophy is built around readers, not restrictions. Its devices support multiple file types, giving you the freedom to load books from different sources, something not every eReader allows.

But what sets Kobo apart is its focus on balance. While other devices compete for attention, Kobo creates calm. You can focus solely on your story, without constant notifications or distractions.

Now, with the addition of colour, Kobo bridges the gap between print and digital reading, offering an experience that's practical, modern, and deeply personal.

Perfect for Halloween and Beyond

This Halloween, step into a world of colour and calm. The Kobo Clara Colour blends technology with tranquillity, giving you a space to escape, imagine, and explore. Whether you're reading a haunting mystery or a heartwarming classic, every page feels vivid and alive.

Its new white design adds a fresh touch that brightens your reading corner, a small detail that makes a big difference. Compact, lightweight, and endlessly convenient, it's the perfect reading companion for the season and beyond.

Ready to Turn the Page?

Now's your moment to make reading more vibrant.

Start your free Kobo Plus trial today and dive into over 1.5 million eBooks and 150,000 audiobooks with Kobo Plus.

This Halloween, give yourself the gift of colour, calm, and endless stories, all at your fingertips.