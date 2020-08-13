BBC has confirmed the return of the crime drama series "Strike" in late August. Series' star Tom Burke will reprise his role as private investigator Cormoran Strike and will be joined by a member of the British royal family as a new cast member.

Sophie Winkleman, who is also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, will be taking on a major role in the newest installment of "Strike" based on the fourth novel "Lethal White" in the Cormoran Strike series by J.K. Rowling under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. According to Hello, Winkleman will be playing the role of Kinvara Chiswell, the second wife of Jasper Chiswell played by Robert Lewis Glenister.

Citing details from the novels, the publication reports that Winkleman's character is a "redhead" with a "high-pitched, girlish voice." She is described as "hysterical and attention-seeking." The fourth season "Lethal White" continues to see private investigator Cormoran resolve complex cases that have eluded the police as in its previous seasons "The Cuckoo's Calling," "Silkworm," and "Career of Evil."

Windsor is an English actress by profession and wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent. She has been married to the royal for 11 years. They married in Hampton Court Palace on Sept. 12, 2009 and she was given the title of Lady Frederick Windsor. However, she continues to use her own name professionally.

Some of her notable works include her role as Older Susan in "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe," Isobel Humbolt in "Endeavour," and Lady Susan Worcester in "Sanditon."

Meanwhile, "Strike" season 4 remains one of the much-anticipated installments as it marks the return of the series nearly after two years. The series features four episodes of 60-minute each making it the longest in the history of the show.

Cormoran Strike and his partner Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger) will investigate a heinous crime that took place years ago. The only eyewitness is mentally distressed and having a hard time recalling concrete details of the crime.

"Strike: Lethal White" airs on Sunday, Aug. 30 on BBC One.