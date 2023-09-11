Yesterday, the renowned ITV show, This Morning, tearfully announced online the tragic and sudden passing of 19-year-old Matty Lock, who was widely considered to be a popular guest on the show and made a number of appearances.

Today, Holly Willoughby and her co-host Dermot O'Leary paid an emotional and heartfelt tribute to the "delightful" teenager.

Whilst holding back the tears, Willoughby cited Lock as "a much-loved member of our team who never failed to bring joy and more to our studio with an infectious passion for gadgets and technology", before adding that he was "truly unique".

Everyone at This Morning is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Matty Lock, aged just 19.



He was a delightful young man, a joy to work with and his passion for vacuum cleaners and general mechanics was infectious.



His family came to the studio and they were so proud… pic.twitter.com/bpWv6aRBxR — This Morning (@thismorning) September 10, 2023

It's undeniable that Matty Lock stole the hearts of countless This Morning viewers after appearing on the show to speak about his wholesome love of vacuums, which became his obsession at the mere age of two.

Impressively, he admitted to the hosts that he had amassed a grand total of 130 vacuums by the time he reached 13, in which he would buy them, fix them and go on to sell them.

Around this time, he had successfully sold around 300 machines to cleaning companies, private homeowners and even his schoolteachers.

He stated: "I just find it so satisfying getting them from places like builder's yards where they're full of plaster, being able to clean them up, make them look nice and get them up to a really good standard."

Subsequently, Lock discovered that he had quite a knack for fixing vacuums, a process he also claimed to find satisfying, and became an internet sensation due to his honest reviews of vacuum cleaners.

The popular and charming youngster was also a beloved member and rising star of the Labour Party and had recently spoken of his esteemed pride at becoming a councillor in his hometown of Maghull in Merseyside.

Bill Esterson, the Labour MP for Sefton Central, commented: "Matty was a lovely young man who had achieved so much and had so many plans for the future," before remarking on the teenager's "boundless enthusiasm".

Labour North West posted their tribute on social media, reading:

"On behalf of UK Labour, I want to express our deepest condolences at the loss of Councillor Matty Lock. "He had his whole life ahead of him, with huge potential, who I know was admired and loved across our party. Our thoughts are with his mum and dad and family at this difficult time."

Deputy leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, paid tribute to Lock by sending her "love and prayers" to his family and friends.

In fact, the Labour leader was only one of hundreds upon hundreds of heartbroken viewers of the ITV programme who took to social media in order to express their sadness in an outpouring of love.

Additional co-stars of This Morning, Rylan Clark and Alison Hammond, also paid tribute to their guest, with the former calling him "a lovely man".

As the overwhelming tributes continue to pour in for the young politician and TV presenter, some of Lock's friends have started a fundraiser on a JustGiving page with the purpose of creating a lasting memorial for the 19-year-old.

The page stated: "Join us in honouring the memory of Matty Lock, a cherished member of Maghull's community. Matty's unparalleled kindness and unwavering dedication touched countless lives."