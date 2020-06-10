While most of the people are eagerly awaiting the end of the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Beckham is reportedly "upset" about it as it would mean her husband David Beckham will have to move to Miami.

David Beckham will have to spend more time in Miami to handle his new business venture, while Victoria Beckham would stay behind in England as she is reluctant to uproot their children from school for a US move. It means that after the lockdown gets over, the couple who has been spending a lot of family time in isolation at their Cotswolds mansion in recent weeks would be separated for long periods of time.

"Now the lockdown's starting to ease, she's upset at the thought of this comforting bubble she's been in for the last few weeks, with David by her side 24/7, coming to an end," a source told The Sun about Victoria.

Meanwhile, an insider told Closer magazine that the fashion designer doesn't want to interfere with her children's education as the boys are at a "crucial stage" at school with 15-year-old Cruz studying for his GSCEs and 17-year-old Romeo for his A-levels.

The couple enjoyed quality time with their children Cruz, Romeo, and eight-year-old Harper at their country estate during the lockdown. Their eldest child Brooklyn Beckham couldn't join them as the 21-year-old was in the US with his girlfriend Nicole Peltz when the lockdown rules came in.

David Beckham had set up his own football team, Inter Miami CF, just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic caused lockdowns in several nations across the globe including the United Kingdom and the United States. As both countries are gearing up to resume businesses, the former footballer will move to Miami to handle his new venture while his family will stay behind in the UK.

However, Victoria and her children will likely visit David during school holidays and spend family time at their recently purchased £20 million apartment in a luxurious skyscraper in Florida, which boasts of a helipad, luxury pool, and gym.