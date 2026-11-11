Thom Tillis helped confirm Pete Hegseth as defence secretary in 2025. Now the Republican senator says he would back a Senate trial if the House impeaches Hegseth. He is 'likely to vote against Hegseth and for the impeachment'. The same day, Tuesday, 10 November, the House voted 211-204 to shelve the charges.

The timing matters because Tillis leaves the Senate in January. Democrats, who won both chambers in the 3 November midterms, could revive the impeachment effort by introducing fresh articles once in control. By then, the senator whose vote helped put Hegseth in office will have no say in removing him.

What Tillis Said About a Senate Trial

To Tillis, a vote to convict would be a vote of no confidence in Hegseth. A day earlier, he told the broadcaster CNN the impeachment push was 'absolutely not going to go away'. He added that President Donald Trump should ask Hegseth to step down. He has criticised Hegseth for months and said in July, as the US war with Iran dragged on, that he no longer had confidence in him.

.@PeteHegseth, cabinet secretaries shouldn't be wasting taxpayer dollars on campaign style videos. Kristi Noem learned that the hard way.



This is about you: the incompetence you’ve displayed, the bad advice you’ve given to president, and your shameful and embarassing episodes… https://t.co/ZBeY4qjyNc — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) November 6, 2026

Hegseth's confirmation was narrow. In January 2025, the Senate approved Hegseth 51-50, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie after three Republicans voted no. Had Tillis voted no, the nomination would have failed. At least six Republican senators had weighed a trial before the House vote, The Hill said. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana told CNN: 'I'd be open to a trial.' Joni Ernst of Iowa has not ruled out backing impeachment, reports say.

Why the House Shelved the Charges

Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican who lost his primary to a Trump-backed rival, brought eight impeachment articles. They accuse Hegseth of waging war on Iran without Congress's approval and ordering unlawful boat strikes in the Caribbean, among other claims, which Hegseth denies. On Tuesday, the House sent the resolution to a committee, which in effect killed it. Massie was the only Republican against that move and has ruled out another attempt.

At a Pentagon news conference, Hegseth called the effort 'a political spectacle' and said every operation it named was lawful. Trump has called Massie 'a stone-cold loser' and vowed to stand by Hegseth. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called the push unfair. Mike Lawler of New York, a Republican who had said he would oppose it, argued the effort lacked the process Republicans had demanded in earlier cases.

What Could Happen in January

Democrats will run both chambers when the new Congress opens on 3 January. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the expected speaker, has said Democrats will 'run Pete Hegseth out of town'. A simple House majority is enough to impeach Hegseth. Only two cabinet secretaries have been impeached, and the Senate convicted neither.

Removal is harder. Conviction requires two-thirds of senators present. Democrats will hold at least 54 seats. With all 100 senators present, 13 Republicans would have to join 54 Democrats to convict. Tillis will have left by then. Hegseth has signalled he will fight on: a video posted on 5 November vowed, 'We Stand, We Fight'.