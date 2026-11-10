Pete Hegseth dismissed Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore from her senior Navy Reserve position in 2025. Now, following her election to Congress, the former commander could eventually vote on impeachment proceedings against the defence secretary who removed her.

The political reversal comes after Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth on 9 November 2026. However, Lacore cannot vote on the current resolution because she will not take office until January 2027.

From Navy Dismissal to Congress

Lacore, a retired three-star admiral, previously led the Navy Reserve, overseeing approximately 60,000 personnel before being removed from her position in August 2025.

Her dismissal came during Hegseth's wider restructuring of senior military leadership. No detailed public explanation establishing the reasons for her removal was provided.

Rather than disappearing from public life, Lacore entered politics and won South Carolina's 1st Congressional District in the November midterm elections.

The Democrat defeated Republican Jenny Honeycutt in a closely contested race, flipping a district that had previously supported Donald Trump.

Her victory means she will enter the House of Representatives with the same constitutional voting authority as other members.

Lacore has also publicly criticised Hegseth's leadership, describing him as the most unqualified defence secretary in American history.

Eight Impeachment Articles Filed Against Hegseth

On 9 November, Massie formally introduced a resolution containing eight articles accusing Hegseth of serious constitutional and legal violations.

Three articles concern alleged breaches of the War Powers Resolution during US military operations against Iran.

The remaining allegations involve civilian protection during armed conflict, military strikes against suspected drug traffickers, retaliation against Senator Mark Kelly, operations in Venezuela, and military action in Yemen.

These are accusations contained in Massie's resolution, not established findings of misconduct.

Hegseth has rejected the impeachment effort, describing the allegations as politically motivated. President Trump has also defended his defence secretary and pledged continued support.

The House must take up the resolution within two legislative days, although lawmakers may vote to table it or refer it to committee.

Could Lacore Actually Vote to Impeach Him?

The timing presents an important complication.

Massie's resolution is being considered by the outgoing Congress, while Lacore's term begins on 3 January 2027. Consequently, she cannot participate in any impeachment vote held before she takes office.

However, if Hegseth remains in office and impeachment proceedings are introduced or renewed during the next Congress, Lacore would have the authority to vote.

She could also participate in related congressional oversight, subject to committee assignments and House procedures. Her election does not establish how she would vote on any particular resolution.

What Happens If Hegseth Is Impeached?

Impeachment requires a simple majority in the House of Representatives. Conviction and removal from office require a two-thirds majority in the Senate. A House vote alone would therefore not remove Hegseth from his position.

For Lacore, the possibility remains conditional but significant: the military commander dismissed under Hegseth could eventually participate in congressional proceedings examining his conduct.

Whether that opportunity arises will depend on what happens to the current impeachment effort and whether lawmakers pursue further action after January.