

Star Trek actor Wil Wheaton has mocked Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert following reports that she had lost her re-election bid in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. His sexually suggestive Threads post drew attention after CNN projected Democrat Eileen Laubacher as the winner on Monday, 9 November 2026.

The reaction followed a closely contested election in which Boebert, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, struggled to retain her seat. Wheaton's joke also revived memories of an embarrassing theatre incident that had previously attracted widespread criticism of the congresswoman.

Wil Wheaton's NSFW Joke About Lauren Boebert Draws Reactions

Wheaton, best known for playing Wesley Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation, shared a post on Threads filled with deliberate double entendres.

'I was going to make a joke about Lauren Boebert losing her election, but I see that better, funnier, writers than me have it well in hand,' he wrote.

'They've got a solid grip on the best jokes, and they are delivering them, handily. If I even tried, I would feel like a real j**koff.'

The wording was hardly accidental. Wheaton repeatedly used phrases associated with masturbation, allowing readers to connect the punchline to Boebert's controversial public history.

Some commenters joined the joke rather than discussing the election itself.

'She's just got a little case of electile dysfunction,' one user quipped, combining electoral defeat with a familiar sexual expression.

Another commenter, identifying themselves as Australian, asked for an explanation of the innuendo. A fellow user responded by referring to Boebert's notorious theatre incident, suggesting that Australians might simply describe such behaviour as being a 'wanker'.

Lauren Boebert's Theatre Scandal Returns to the Spotlight

The jokes referenced Boebert's removal from a September 2023 performance of Beetlejuice at Denver's Buell Theatre.

Surveillance footage showed the congresswoman and her male companion engaging in intimate behaviour during the performance. Footage published by media outlets appeared to show the man fondling Boebert's chest.

They were subsequently escorted out following complaints about vaping, singing, using mobile phones and other disruptive behaviour.

Boebert later apologised, acknowledging that her conduct had fallen short of her personal standards.

The incident became an enduring source of ridicule for the Republican lawmaker, particularly because of her outspoken positions on public morality and conservative social issues.

Lauren Boebert Faces Defeat After Three Terms in Congress

Boebert, who has served three consecutive terms in Congress since January 2021, faced an unexpectedly difficult contest against Laubacher, a retired Navy rear admiral. She previously represented Colorado's 3rd Congressional District before switching to the more Republican-friendly 4th District in 2024.

The decision initially appeared successful, with Boebert comfortably winning her new seat. However, Laubacher's campaign focused heavily on affordability, attracting voters beyond the Democratic Party's traditional base.

CNN projected Laubacher as the winner on 9 November, although the official count remained unfinished. Unofficial figures published by the Colorado Secretary of State at 5.19pm that day showed Laubacher leading with 186,199 votes against Boebert's 182,847, a margin of 3,352 votes.

Boebert's campaign questioned some voting patterns and suggested that a recount could follow. Her lawyer, Scott Gessler, insisted that every lawful ballot should be counted accurately.

The congresswoman had previously told Colorado journalist Kyle Clark that losing office would not define her.

'I'm a mom. I'm a granny, and I'm a believer,' she said, describing how she would approach life beyond Congress.