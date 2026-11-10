US Senator Ted Cruz says Republicans lacked the votes to block a Pete Hegseth impeachment vote in September, alleging House Speaker Mike Johnson brought forward the recess to keep the measure off the floor before the midterms.

The House resumed legislative business on 9 November, and Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie renewed his bid to impeach the US defence secretary.

Johnson cancelled votes scheduled for 17 September, bringing forward the start of a planned recess by a day.

The House speaker said he wanted to give lawmakers more time to campaign. The change delayed consideration of Massie's original resolution until after the election, Stars and Stripes reported.

What Cruz Said About the September Vote Count

Cruz cited the risk of losing the vote as one reason for Johnson's decision. The internal tally remains unverified. Republicans 'didn't have the votes to stop a Hegseth impeachment back in September,' he said on Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Sen. Ted Cruz: "One of the reasons the House has been out of session for a couple months is because they didn't have the votes to stop a Hegseth impeachment."



Republicans are protecting the war criminal. pic.twitter.com/Lfqn0SkDm6 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 9, 2026

On election night, Cruz predicted that the outgoing House would impeach Hegseth. He warned on the All-In Podcast of 'relentless impeachment' under a Democratic majority.

He forecast subpoenas, investigations and possible repeated attempts to impeach President Donald Trump, The Daily Beast reported.

Massie's Impeachment Bid Returns to the House

Massie brought eight articles of impeachment to the House floor when lawmakers returned. The resolution alleges that Hegseth waged war against Iran without congressional authorisation and abused his power in other military operations, according to Massie's office.

The House majority leader's agenda for 10 November lists a possible procedural motion on the resolution. A direct impeachment vote remains unconfirmed. Lawmakers could vote to set the measure aside or refer it to committee, according to Roll Call.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries told ABC's This Week on 8 November that he supported impeaching Hegseth. Trump defended Hegseth a day later, citing US military operations in Iran and Venezuela.

Hegseth told reporters in Rhode Island that some of his critics were politically motivated, the Associated Press reported.

Democrats won majorities in both chambers in the 3 November midterms. Republicans retain control through the lame-duck session, the period before the new Congress takes office on 3 January 2027.

Democrats Weigh Oversight and the Cost of Living

California Democrat Robert Garcia is the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. He is expected to chair the panel in January. He is preparing inquiries into Trump's family and said Democrats would press ahead, the Associated Press reported.

Trump objected to investigative requests that Democrats had already made. US Attorney General Todd Blanche warned against threats to administration officials and companies. He said criminal investigations of Democrats were possible.

About seven in 10 voters nationwide said Congress was doing too little to check presidential power, according to the AP Voter Poll. The survey drew responses from more than 100,000 midterm voters.

Some Democrats worry that inquiries could crowd out their pledge to bring down the cost of living. Kansas senator-elect Adam Hamilton said some investigations were necessary and that his priority was putting safeguards in place. He said he had campaigned on bringing people together and was wary of deepening divisions.

US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said he wanted to hold Trump accountable and deliver for working families. 'We cannot spend all of our time investigating Trump,' he said.