Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. is already stirring up trouble against the royal ahead of his appearance in "Big Brother VIP."

A preview for the Australian reality TV series showed the window fitter proudly introducing himself, "I'm Meghan Markle's brother, I'm the biggest brother of them all." He also made some shocking claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he says in his introduction that he warned Prince Harry about his sister.

"I told Prince Harry, I think she's going to ruin your life. She's very shallow," Thomas said.

A Austrália sabe produzir televisão para xuxu, e o novo teaser do "Big Brother VIP" deles vem provar isso mesmo.



The production value com algo tão "pequeno" como 1 minuto e 30 segundos de teaser é arrebatador.



Fiquei imediatamente com vontade de ver o programa. pic.twitter.com/qHTJJDUepG — Daniel Capitão ➐ (@danielcapitaoo) August 8, 2021

Thomas is the only son of Thomas Markle Sr. and the younger brother of Samantha, 56. He is set to appear in "Big Brother VIP" alongside Caitlyn Jenner, former Donald Trump adviser Manigault Newman, model Imogen Anthony, and "Married at First Sight" star Jessika Power.

Speculations that he is part of the contestants on the show came after he was recognised by the staff at Sydney airport in July. At the time, a spokesperson for Channel Seven, where the show will air later this year, refused to confirm his involvement in the series. Earlier this week, the 54-year-old Grant's Pass, Oregon native was also spotted with Power and Jenner.

It is said that Thomas has some revelations to share about his famous half-sister in "Big Brother VIP." Just like Samantha, he and Meghan Markle have not really been on good terms with each other. In 2018, he admitted that he had not seen her for about seven years. He was also not part of the guest list at the royal wedding according to The Sun.

He previously spoke about telling Prince Harry that Meghan is "obviously not the right woman" for him. He also expressed his confusion about the duchess' treatment of the family and called it "hurtful given how close" they were once.

Thomas assured that he is not "bitter" that he was not invited to the wedding. But said he was just "a little distraught because here is a person knowing the position she's in and knowing the scrutiny she's under and yet she has forgotten her flesh and blood." He even previously criticised Meghan Markle and called her a "phony," and a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman."