Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, has announced his plans to travel to the U.K. in June to personally meet with Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II.

The former Hollywood lighting director told Dan Wootton during Monday's interview on GB News that his visit will "rock the Sussexes." He said he wants to thank the Prince of Wales for being there for his daughter. He wants to personally share his gratitude for walking her down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. He was not able to attend the ceremony because of health reasons, but the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, was there.

Thomas added that he and Prince Charles share something in common now because they both have strained relationships with their children. He said, "I think we have a lot in common now. We've pretty much both been ghosted by our children. So yeah, I would really enjoy talking to him. If that's possible, that would be great."

As for meeting the Queen, Thomas insisted that he wants to meet her to show his "love and respect" to her and to the rest of the Royal Family. He said, "I'm going to show my respects for the Queen, and I'm going to let them know and make sure the Queen understands my entire family respects the Queen and the Royals."

The 77-year-old, who now resides in Rosarito Mexico, shared that his family admires the royals. He wants them to know that this is how his family feels about them and how they feel about England.

Thomas has not seen Meghan Markle since before her wedding and has never met his grandchildren Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months. He has gone on several TV interviews in the past in an attempt to convince his daughter and Prince Harry to let him see the children and ask them for their forgiveness. But he told Wootton that he now holds no hope of ever meeting them. He even slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for refusing to let Queen Elizabeth II see her great-grandchildren and called it "another slap in the face."