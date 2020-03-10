Ava-May Littleboy had been enjoying a day at the beach with her family when she was fatally injured. The incident occurred at Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk on July 1, 2018. Ava-May had been enjoying the inflatable trampoline set up by Johnson Funfairs Limited when the trampoline exploded. A Funfair worker tried to catch Ava-May as she was flung high into the air. The girl hit the sand and the impact caused fatal brain injuries. An inquest heard Ava-May's family and witnesses recall the events of the day.

While Ava-May was with her extended family at the beach, her aunt Abbie Littleboy and Abbie's friend, Beth Jones, took the young girl to the inflatable attractions set up for children. Jones recalled that while Ava-May was on the trampoline, there was a loud noise. Jones saw Ava-May flung nearly 20 feet into the air.

After being tossed as high as a house, the young girl crashed onto the beach. Jones recalled shouting at people to try and catch her. A funfair worker also tried to catch the child. However, the girl came down so fast nobody was able to get in a position to break her fall.

Ava-May hit the sand with her face. Jones, a nurse by profession, tried to resuscitate the child while Abbie went to alert Ava-May's mother, Chloe Littleboy, and father, Nathan Rowe. Other beachgoers helped Jones' efforts to resuscitate the child until emergency services arrived.

An ambulance took the child to a nearby hospital where she was treated for her brain injuries. Ava-May did not survive the fatal accident. The Guardian reported Abbie's claims that another girl close to Ava-May's age was on the trampoline as well when it exploded. Abbie stated that she heard the other girl survived the incident.

The family from Lower Somersham in Suffolk has been staying close to the beach for their holiday. Both the child's parents read emotional statements of the impact her death had on their lives.

During the inquest, evidence presented will include "acquisition of the inflatable trampoline, risk assessments carried out, working practices at Johnson Funfairs Limited and the responsibilities and roles within that business." Jacqueline Lake, Norfolk's senior coroner pointed out that evidence will not include the reason why the trampoline exploded.

The inquest continues.