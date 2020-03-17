Police responded to an emergency call in New Albany, United States after a three-year-old girl fatally shot herself. Fayth Graham was with her family in their home on Sunday afternoon when the incident took place. Graham was rushed to the hospital after the incident, but she succumbed to her wound. Police have launched an investigation to piece together the events which led to Graham's death.

On Sunday around 2 pm local time, emergency services received a call from a home in New Albany near the Indiana-Kentucky border. A dispatcher with MetroSafe was informed about a shooting in the residential area. Emergency services arrived at the location and found Graham wounded with a bullet wound.

An ambulance rushed the injured child to Norton Children's Hospital. Even after receiving treatment at the hospital, Graham succumbed to the injury. Details of the injury have not been shared by the police department.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers started investigating the incident from Sunday. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson from the police department, stated that the investigation is in the early stages so not much information has been shared. However, Mitchell did confirm that the shooting is being treated as an accidental event leading to a self-inflicted fatal wound.

Graham reportedly was not alone at home when she managed to get her hands on the weapon. It is unclear who the owner of the weapon is and how the child was able to access it. Even under the supervision of family members, the child managed to accidentally shoot herself.

No family member has been charged for the death of the child. The police may eventually press charges once the investigation uncovers further details. The child's parents have also not pressed charges against anyone for Graham's death.

The Daily Mail reported that the family has taken to Facebook to appeal for funds for Graham's funeral. Graham's grandmother also wrote a touching social media post in memory of the child.