A magnitude 7.0 Tibet earthquake that struck Nagqu on Thursday, 22 October 2026, has killed 16 people and injured 76, according to local authorities. In an updated assessment on Sunday, officials said 93 households had homes collapse, while roughly 16,000 households had suffered housing damage. The city also raised its natural disaster relief response to Level I.

The quake struck at 10.33pm near Maru Township in Baqen County, in the northern part of the Tibetan Plateau. Families fled into the night as buildings shook and roads and communication links were disrupted. Although emergency teams completed their initial searches, thousands of residents still faced uncertainty over whether they could safely return home.

Tibet Earthquake Damage Assessment Widens

The new figures mark a sharp change from the initial report on Friday, which identified 339 households with collapsed or damaged homes. The 25 October assessment remains preliminary, and the authorities said surveys were continuing. They also recorded damage to 1,080 livestock enclosures, adding to the destruction across affected communities.

The US Geological Survey placed the epicentre 191km east-northeast of Nagqu and measured the earthquake's depth at 18km. Chinese seismic authorities recorded a depth of 10km. Both put the main shock at magnitude 7.0.

More than 5,000 personnel from regional, municipal and county services joined the emergency response. Nagqu's acting mayor, Dunzhu, said rescue teams carried out three rounds of house-to-house searches, including checks in remote settlements.

By Friday, officials reported that the searches had found no missing people. It was an important distinction from early accounts of rescuers hunting for survivors. The work facing authorities increasingly involved assessing damaged buildings, providing shelter and reducing the danger of further injuries.

Aftershocks have remained a concern. China's earthquake monitoring network recorded 501 by midday Friday, while Nagqu's emergency authorities reported 949 by 2pm Saturday. Later that afternoon, a magnitude 5.3 tremor struck neighbouring Qinghai, which Chinese seismologists identified as an aftershock of Thursday's quake.

Rockfalls initially obstructed National Highway 317, while some communities lost telephone connections and electricity. By midday Saturday, the main roads in Baqen County were reported passable. Power was fully restored to the earthquake-affected area that evening, according to a report published on Sunday.

Tibet Earthquake Survivors Face Uncertain Nights

A Baqen resident identified as Mr Li told the Beijing News that he had been asleep when the earthquake struck. He recalled his home creaking during the shaking and said people had rushed outdoors, unwilling to return. He intended to find an open space and sleep in his car.

Other residents have since moved into organised temporary accommodation. By Saturday, officials said 12,489 people were staying at 35 sites across Baqen County. Emergency teams had erected 1,830 tents and were preparing prefabricated buildings and heating equipment to help families cope with the cold.

At an altitude approaching 4,800 metres near the epicentre, nights can be particularly harsh. Delivering warm shelter remains urgent even when a property has not collapsed. A standing house is not necessarily a safe one after repeated shaking.

Medical teams were also treating those hurt in the disaster. All 76 injured people had received care by 5pm Saturday, according to People's Daily. Forty had been discharged, while others remained under treatment or had been transferred to hospitals elsewhere.

The official figures offer a clearer picture of the emergency, but the scale of housing damage is still being assessed. A deadly earthquake struck Tibet's Tingri County in January 2025, killing at least 126 people, underscoring the region's exposure to destructive tremors.

For residents displaced from their homes, the next stage will depend on structural inspections and repairs rather than further searches for the missing. Local authorities are continuing to organise accommodation while teams examine what the quake and its aftershocks have left behind.