Tiffany Trump used her farewell post on her father Donald Trump's last full day in the White House to make an important announcement about her personal life.

In her farewell message on Tuesday, the second and youngest daughter of the outgoing President announced she is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Michael Boulos. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" she wrote on her Instagram account alongside a picture of herself and Boulos posing near the Rose Garden in the White House.

"Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" the 27-year-old further wrote adding a red heart emoji.

SNL's latest episode on Trump's children pokes fun at Tiffany's lavish Miami party Read more

Boulos took to his own Instagram account to announce his engagement to the socialite, writing: "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."

Tiffany is the fourth child and youngest daughter of Donald Trump, and his only child with his second wife, Marla Maples. She was named after the luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Company. Boulos is the son of a wealthy family with businesses in Nigeria. He has been the associate director of SCOA Nigeria since 2016, the director of Fadoul Group since 2019, and the business development manager of Royalton Investment since 2019.

Marla Maples, who raised Tiffany in California after her split from Trump in the 90s, congratulated her daughter in an Instagram story. Reposting Tiffany's announcement, Maples wrote: "Celebrating God's endless blessing of love. May God's blessings & love always light your path. Love you so much, mom."

Maples and Donald Trump began a relationship when he was still married to his first wife Ivana, with whom he shares daughter Ivanka and sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Donald finalised his divorce with Ivana in 1991 and tied the knot with Maples in 1993. Maples and Trump split in May 1997 and finalised their divorce in June 1999.

Tiffany, who is their only child, was present at her father's inauguration as the US President in 2016, as well as his first presidential debate with Joe Biden held in October last year.