Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of US President Donald Trump, went all out for the celebration of her 27th birthday on Sunday.

Tiffani Trump was joined by her boyfriend Michael Boulos and a group of friends as she celebrated her special day in advance by partying all night in Miami, Florida. The group arrived at Komodo restaurant on Sunday evening, where they indulged in a lavish dinner with tons of sushi, wine, and caviar, reports The Sun.

The first daughter then moved her party to another celebrity hotspot, Kiki on the River, a Greek restaurant along the Miami River. Tiffany later donned the restaurant's signature sailor's cap while enjoying the Dom Perignon bottle which kept flowing through the evening and well into the night. Another notable decor at Tiffany's birthday bash was a massive American flag.

According to a report in Page Six, Tiffany was joined by a group of around eight friends including Papi Steak partner David Einhorn. Tiffany opted for a classic black mini dress for the occasion. A source told the outlet about the dinner at Komodo restaurant: "She was seated in the main dining room and no one recognised her."

When the group arrived at Kiki on the River, they were welcomed by the restaurant's partner Aris Nanos who "greeted the group with a multi-bottle champagne parade complete with sparklers and American flags."

"(Tiffany) was in great spirits as the life of the party while sipping Dom Perignon and posing for pictures with friends," an insider said.

Tiffany's celebration over the weekend came ahead of her actual birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 13. She is the fourth child and youngest daughter of Donald Trump, and his only child with his second wife, Marla Maples. She was named after the luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Company.

Tiffany was in attendance at her father Trump and Joe Biden's first presidential debate held earlier this month and was among the Trump kids who refused to wear precautionary face masks while being seated at the event.

Trump along with wife Melania Trump tested positive for the COVID-19 illness a few days after the debate. It was announced this Monday that the POTUS has tested negative for coronavirus on "consecutive days."