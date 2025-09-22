A former associate of 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic has been killed in a gruesome tiger mauling at his Oklahoma animal preserve, a shocking twist that has reignited debate over the perils of keeping big cats.

The tragedy has also dragged Joe Exotic back into the spotlight, with thirteen photos of the notorious Netflix figure flooding social media and fans buzzing once again: how old is he now, where is he, and what was his link to Ryan Easley?

Who Was Ryan Easley And What Happened At Growler Pines?

Ryan Easley, operator of the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve near Hugo, Oklahoma, was mauled to death on Saturday, 20 September, in what the facility called an 'accident' with a tiger under his care.

Local reports said Easley was attacked while handling the big cat and was unresponsive when deputies arrived. The preserve has since suspended all tours and animal encounters 'until further notice'.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Growler Pines hailed Easley as 'a passionate advocate for wildlife conservation' who devoted his life to big cats. 'Ryan understood those risks, not out of recklessness but out of love,' the statement read.

Animal rights groups were less forgiving. PETA and Humane World for Animals condemned his career in travelling tiger shows, accusing him of exploiting the animals and forcing them to perform in circuses before relocating them to Growler Pines.

Several of his tigers had reportedly come from Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, as well as fellow Tiger King figure Bhagavan 'Doc' Antle.

Joe Exotic: Age, Career And The Infamous 'Tiger King' Legacy

The tragedy has thrown Joe Exotic — real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage — back into the spotlight. Once the flamboyant face of the Garold Wayne Exotic Animal Park (G.W. Zoo) in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, Joe became an unlikely global celebrity thanks to Netflix's 2020 docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Born in 1963, Joe Exotic is now 62 years old and remains incarcerated following his 2019 conviction for a murder-for-hire plot against his rival Carole Baskin, alongside multiple wildlife violations.

Despite this, his larger-than-life persona endures: Joe once dabbled in country music, ran for U.S. president in 2016, and even campaigned for governor of Oklahoma in 2018.

Following Easley's death, Joe reportedly expressed condolences online, writing: 'Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved every one of those tigers.' However, some of his posts were swiftly deleted, while others disputed PETA's portrayal of his past dealings with Easley.

Why Joe Exotic's Photos Are Circulating Again

In the aftermath of Easley's death, photos of Joe Exotic have resurfaced across social media, reigniting the public's obsession with the eccentric zookeeper. The images — from his flamboyant sequinned outfits to moments with his big cats — serve as reminders of how deeply Joe's world of spectacle, danger and controversy intertwined with the lives of those around him.

The circulation of these photos reflects more than morbid curiosity. For many, it underscores the risks faced by those who build their careers around captive wildlife, and how Joe Exotic's orbit continues to cast a long shadow even years after his imprisonment.