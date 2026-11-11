Taiwan would have refused Alice Huang entry had officials known of allegations that she was a spy, its interior minister said, as authorities confirmed she travelled to the island on a Hong Kong passport and revoked her permit to return.

Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang made the remarks to lawmakers on Wednesday, 11 November, after National Immigration Agency Director-General Lin Horng-en confirmed Huang's entry and exit records.

Liu said Huang was overseas and her permit had been revoked, preventing her from returning. Officials did not provide further details about the timing of the revocation.

'If we had known she was a spy, we certainly would not have let her enter Taiwan,' Liu said. The allegation has not been publicly substantiated.

Taiwan Reviews Immigration Screening

Liu said the government would review pre-entry screening, spot checks, interviews during visits and post-visit measures. The National Immigration Agency will strengthen joint inspections with national security units. Liu did not describe what changes might follow the review or give a timetable for them.

Legislator Huang Jie cited Huang's visits in June 2024 and May 2025 and questioned what vetting she underwent, including whether she entered on a business visa. That visa category has not been independently confirmed, and officials have not publicly detailed the checks carried out during those visits.

The New York Times reported that Taiwanese authorities began monitoring Huang's trips in 2024 at the US government's suggestion. Taiwan has not publicly explained what that monitoring involved or disclosed any findings from it.

Hong Kong passport holders generally face fewer entry restrictions than mainland Chinese travellers, who need special permission to visit Taiwan. The government has not said whether Huang's passport or reported travel history prompted any additional screening.

US Intelligence Allegations Put Megaspeed Under Scrutiny

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, became the controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International in March 2023, according to corporate records reviewed by Reuters.

Its shares were transferred to Singapore-based SwiftData later that year, although researchers said Huang may have retained influence. The article does not establish what role, if any, she currently has in either company.

Nvidia lists Megaspeed as an official cloud partner. The company has faced US scrutiny over suspicions it helped Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject to export controls. Reuters said there was no public finding that Megaspeed had violated the rules.

The New York Times reported that US authorities believed Huang had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information on Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. The two are not related. Reuters could not independently verify the intelligence allegation or reach Alice Huang for comment.

China's Foreign Ministry rejected the claims as unsubstantiated smears. Taiwan's national security units are investigating, Liu said, but officials have not detailed their findings. No evidence supporting the espionage allegation has been made public.

Taipei Dinner Footage Shows Pair Together

Footage from a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a Taipei restaurant on 22 May 2025, during the Computex technology expo, has resurfaced. Press livestreams show a woman identified as Alice Huang, wearing a pink dress, mingling with guests before kissing the Nvidia chief on the cheek as he puts an arm around her.

The footage shows them together in public, but does not establish the nature of their relationship or support the espionage allegations.

Jensen Huang wasn’t exactly hiding it.



📍 Taipei, May 2025 — During Computex



Jensen has his arm around Alice Huang. She kisses him on the cheek.



And who’s taking the photo?



His own daughter, Madison.



Her then-fiancé is standing right beside her. His wife was reportedly in… pic.twitter.com/ULtohCdCR2 — Shuyi (@shuyihealing) November 10, 2026

Jensen Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and Nvidia employees, without publicly identifying the woman. Nvidia's board announced on 8 November that independent directors, assisted by outside counsel, would investigate reports that its chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

The board said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised. It said Huang supported the review and would co-operate. The investigation remains ongoing.