An independent investigation into allegations that Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation has put South Korea's expanding Nvidia partnerships under scrutiny.

South Korean officials say contracted AI-chip deliveries are expected to proceed as planned, while Nvidia's Korean partners continue to pursue projects in data centres, chip design and autonomous driving. The company confirmed the inquiry on Wednesday, 11 November.

Nvidia has strengthened its links with South Korea's technology industry this year. Huang met leading Korean executives in Seoul in June and President Lee Jae Myung at an artificial intelligence summit in San Francisco in July.

The partnerships span several parts of the industry, from advanced chips and memory to AI infrastructure and vehicle technology.

According to reports, US authorities were examining allegations that a businesswoman with whom Huang had a close relationship passed information to Chinese intelligence.

The allegations have not been proved, and China has rejected them. In a message to employees on 8 November, Huang acknowledged that he had been unfaithful to his wife and said he would co-operate with the board's inquiry.

In a statement on 8 November, Nvidia said it had no reason to believe US national security or company secrets had been compromised.

On 10 November, independent directors appointed former acting US attorney Joon H. Kim and the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct the investigation. The inquiry is separate from the requested congressional briefing.

Three Republican US House committee chairs have requested a closed-door briefing with Huang on 18 November, Reuters reported. The request is not a finding of wrongdoing, and the article provides no indication that it has affected the company's South Korean projects.

Questions Over Chip Deliveries

South Korea's second vice minister of Science and ICT, Ryu Je-myung, told a parliamentary budget committee on Monday that contracted graphics processing unit (GPU) deliveries were expected to continue without disruption.

He said 10,000 government-funded GPUs ordered under a 2025 supplementary budget were already in use. Further chips contracted for 2026 were expected to enter service this year.

In October 2025, Nvidia announced plans to supply more than 260,000 advanced AI chips to the South Korean government and major companies. That wider initiative is distinct from the specific government procurement contracts discussed by Ryu. No disruption to the country's Nvidia-powered AI projects has been established.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix supply high-bandwidth memory used in Nvidia's AI accelerators. Any effect on their business would depend on developments that have not yet occurred; the article identifies no change to their supply arrangements.

Expansion Across Korean Industries

Nvidia AI Day Seoul went ahead on 9 and 10 November. Madison Huang, the chief executive's daughter and a senior director of product marketing at Nvidia, cancelled her planned visit, with sources citing family reasons. No confirmed evidence connects the decision to the espionage allegations.

At the event, Nvidia, SK Telecom and chip designer Rebellions announced plans to link Rebellions' next-generation neural processing units with Nvidia infrastructure using NVLink Fusion technology. SK Telecom intends to deploy the proposed systems in its AI data centres.

The announcement concerns planned integration and deployment, rather than a report that the systems are already operating.

Kakao Mobility separately signed an agreement with Nvidia to develop Level 4 autonomous driving technology, initially involving Kia purpose-built vehicles. The agreement concerns development, not a completed commercial deployment.

Nvidia also completed a $1 billion (£751,225,000) investment in Naver on 6 November, acquiring a 4.13 per cent stake, according to a South Korean regulatory filing.

The transaction supports the companies' AI factory venture, announced in June and later expanded with Brookfield's participation. The article does not identify any change to that venture following the allegations or the investigation.